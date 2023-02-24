Buy Google Pixel 6 for Rs 37,999 on Amazon India

The Google Pixel 6 is available on Amazon for Rs 37,999. Customers can get the variant with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. The phone precedes Google's current flagship Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Although the device launched in 2021, it is one of the best-reviewed Android phones on the market that comes with reliable camera capabilities. The phone also comes with a distinctive design that should appeal to a lot of customers. However, we suggest that you think twice before buying this smartphone, despite its numerous advantages.

Firstly, you should remember that the Google Pixel 6 series has not been officially launched in India. It means that users will not be able to claim the warranty of the device in the country.

Although the Pixel 6 on Amazon has a "fulfilled by Amazon" label that promises customer service and returns requests directly from Amazon, the e-commerce platform likely asks customers to speak directly to the seller for purchase requests. return. In simple words, there is a chance that customers may not get the best after-sales service.

Google Pixel 6 Details

If you don't care about after-sales services, you won't regret buying a new Pixel 6 for Rs 37,999. The phone comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, and the body flaunts a glass and metal finish. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and HDR10+ support. The phone brings the proprietary Google Tensor SoC combined with next-generation memory technology (UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM).

There's a 50-megapixel wide camera behind with OIS support and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 114-degree FOV. The front includes an 8-megapixel sensor. However, Pixel phones are well known for their image processing, and users will be able to unlock a host of camera features.