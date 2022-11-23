Buy iPhone 12 for less than Rs 35,000 on Flipkart

If you want to buy an iPhone but don't want to spend a lot of money, you should check out the iPhone 12 deal on Flipkart. The device can be purchased for less than Rs 35,000. The iPhone 12 is listed at Rs 48,900. However, if you have an appropriate bank card and an old iPhone to exchange, you can get the smartphone at an affordable price. Although the iPhone 12 is already two years old, it's a great device for anyone looking to explore Apple's ecosystem without breaking the bank.



The iPhone is available for Rs 48,999 on Flipkart. The actual price of the device is Rs 59,900. However, if you have a Federal Bank debit and credit card, you can avail of a discount of Rs 1500. You can also exchange your old iPhone to reduce the price. For example, if you have an iPhone 11, 64 GB, you can get up to Rs 15,000 off your new phone. This will bring down the price of your device to Rs 33,999. However, the trade-in value you get depends on the condition of your phone, battery condition, model, and other factors.

iPhone 12: Specifications

iPhone 12 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone gets power from the A14 Bionic chip with a next-gen Neural Engine processor. Up front, there's a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front-facing camera with night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. For protection, the iPhone 12 has a ceramic shield coating. If you're wondering whether you should go for the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13, you should know that there isn't a huge difference in the design of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The camera island of the iPhone 12 houses camera sensors that are placed vertically.