Buy iPhone 13 for Rs 47,999 During Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazon's much-anticipated Prime Day sale is just around the corner, bringing many exciting deals on various products, including the coveted iPhone 13. This is the perfect opportunity for tech enthusiasts and Apple fans to get their hands on the iPhone 13 at a significantly reduced price.



iPhone 13: Amazon Prime Day Deal

Currently, the iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 49,300 on Amazon, a considerable markdown from its original price of Rs 59,900. However, during the Prime Day sale, an additional bank offer will bring the price down to Rs 47,999. It's important to note that these bank offers might not be accessible to all users, so it’s wise to check the specific terms and conditions on Amazon.

iPhone 13: Features and Specifications

Launched in 2022, the iPhone 13 quickly became a favourite among smartphone users. Initially priced at Rs 79,900, the phone boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels and a pixel density of 460 ppi, providing vibrant and crisp visuals.

Under the hood, the iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, a 5nm Hexa-core processor that ensures smooth performance and efficiency. It comes in three storage variants: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, catering to different user needs. The phone runs on iOS 15 out of the box, offering the latest software features and updates from Apple.

In the camera department, the iPhone 13 features a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the front houses a 12-megapixel lens. Despite Apple’s usual secrecy about battery specs, the iPhone 13 is believed to have a 3240mAh battery, supporting up to 20W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.

Compared: iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14

A year after the iPhone 13's launch, Apple introduced the iPhone 14 in 2023. Interestingly, the similarities between these two models are more prominent than their differences. Both phones share the same display specifications, including resolution, screen brightness, and colour accuracy. Their designs are nearly identical, making it difficult to distinguish between the two when placed side by side.

The iPhone 13 and 14 support 5G connectivity and are powered by the A15 Bionic chip, although the iPhone 14 features an additional GPU core. Furthermore, except in the US, both models support physical SIM cards as well as eSIM, providing flexibility for users.

With the Prime Day sale approaching, this is an excellent opportunity to purchase the iPhone 13 at a significantly reduced price of Rs 47,999, thanks to the additional bank offers. Whether you want to upgrade your current phone or switch to an iPhone, this deal is not to be missed. Remember to join the Amazon Prime membership to take full advantage of the sale and explore other exciting deals across a wide range of products.Get ready to grab your iPhone 13 during Amazon Prime Day and enjoy the latest features and performance at a fantastic price.