Buy iPhone 14 at the lowest price on Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Flipkart will host the Big Saving Days sale from March 11 to March 15 on the e-commerce platform. During the sale, Flipkart will offer deep discounts on consumer electronics, including smartphones. The trailer suggests that the latest iPhone models will also be available at a discount.



The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale preview reveals that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available at a discounted price. While the platform has yet to reveal the exact discounted price, the trailer shows that the iPhone 14 will be available for less than Rs 70,000. In addition, there will also be a bank offer that will further reduce the phone's price. The iPhone 14 Plus will also be available at the lowest price since its launch.

Presently, the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 in the country. This price is for the base model with 128 GB of internal storage. The 256GB and 512GB storage models cost Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. Considering the iPhone 14 Plus the phone has a starting price of Rs 89,900 for the 128GB storage model. The 256GB and 512GB storage models cost Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,19,900, respectively.

Now, if you want to upgrade your old iPhone, iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus is a better deal. If you want to go for a bigger iPhone, then the iPhone 14 Plus makes the most sense. But then, if you prefer compact phones, the iPhone 14 is good for you. Spec-wise, both phones offer various designs and almost the same set of specs. iPhone 14 brings a 6.1-inch liquid retina display, an A15 Bionic chipset, up to 512GB of storage, a dual rear camera system, and the latest iOS software.

Now you may think, which one should you choose iPhone 13 or iPhone 14? As they offer a similar set of specifications and designs. The iPhone 13 is now an old phone, which also means that it won't get as much of an update as the iPhone 14 in terms of software. So getting the iPhone 14 makes the most sense right now.

Meanwhile, iPhone 15 will be upgraded a lot compared to the iPhone 14, both in terms of design and specifications. Apple hasn't revealed anything about the iPhone 15 yet.