Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to offer a new multiplayer, Zombies mode for free

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is giving players to try out its new multiplayer and Zombies mode for free. The offer is open till July 29 and players can get free access across multiple platforms. The single-player campaign mode is not going to be available during this free trial period that started on July 22.



Black Ops Cold War free trial mode is available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and on Xbox One consoles. During this free trial players will only be able to access the multiplayer mode and the Zombies mode. This access to the free trial follows the release of season four of the game and Warzone players will be able to carry forward their weapons and global-level progress.

In the multiplayer mode players will be able to access NukeJacked 24/7, Paintball Moshpit, Party Games and mode. NukeJacked 24/7 players will get the Nuketown '84 and Hijacked maps. Players will also get access to the 12v12 Moshpit, the 40-player multi-team Moshpit and Team Deathmatch. There is also a Rush, 6v6 map that takes place in and around a speedball course.

Black Ops Cold War's more popular mode is the Zombies mode, and it includes the newly released Mauer der Toten map along with the Die Maschine and Firebase Z maps. The Mauer der Toten map is set in Berlin and is the next chapter of the Dark Aether storyline. The other two maps function as the foundation of the Dark Aether story.

Players on the PlayStation get an exclusive mode. They will be able to access the Onslaught mode that features a two-person team fighting off zombies across multiplayer maps. Players will be able to buy the game at 50% discount on PlayStation from July 21 to August 4, Xbox players can avail of the same discount from July 23 to August 5.

Tags: PlayStation, Call of Duty