CES 2023: Google announces Android Auto redesigned, seamless Bluetooth switching on Android

Google has announced a new set of features for Android at the CES 2023 in Las Vegas. This includes a completely new Android Auto experience and the ability for Android users to seamlessly switch between Bluetooth audio devices using their smartphones. These are some of the biggest Android updates that Google announced.

Uninterrupted listening on Android devices

Google has introduced a revamped media player for Android 13. With the new update, the media player on the lock screen and notification section of Android phones will allow users to switch between Bluetooth-enabled or Chromecast-enabled devices quickly. Google also said it's working with Spotify to allow users to switch between Spotify Connect devices as well easily.

Android also has a new method that allows users to continue listening to audio content throughout the day. As users move their physical location, from their home to their car, the Android device will give them media notifications asking if they would like to switch the audio to a nearby device.

Android Auto redesigned

The new Android Auto experience will focus on helping users navigate, communicate with friends and family, and play music and podcasts. With the redesigned interface, maps will now sit closer to the driver's seat so drivers can easily see where they're going at a glance.

The design features a new media card that uses Material You design to display users' favourite album art. The new quick launcher allows users to access recently launched apps easily.

Another cool feature will allow users to share their digital car keys between Pixel phones and iPhones. The key-sharing feature will also roll out to Samsung and Xiaomi phones. The feature is currently supported on BMW cars and will continue to roll out to more brands.