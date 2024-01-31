Changes Expected in iPhone 16: Realistic Insights by Ming-Chi Kuo

As the excitement builds for the iPhone 16 series and the iOS 18 update, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo provides a tempered perspective on potential design tweaks and features. While leaks offer glimpses into the upcoming generation, Kuo's insights shed light on what to expect realistically.



Eight months before the iPhone 16 series launch and the iOS 18 update, details about what Apple has in store are emerging. Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned Apple supply chain analyst, cautions that the upcoming iPhone may not undergo significant design changes, diverging from anticipating a groundbreaking overhaul. Despite the speculations surrounding generative AI features, Kuo suggests that Apple might lag behind competitors in implementing these advancements, with a more comprehensive GenAI ecosystem expected no earlier than the launch of the iPhone 17 series in 2025. Kuo states, "It is expected that Apple will not launch new iPhone models with significant design changes and the more comprehensive/differentiated GenAI ecosystem/applications until 2025 at the earliest."

The camera design of the iPhone 16 is predicted to mirror that of the iPhone 12, indicating a continuity of design trends over the years. This conservative approach contrasts with the current trend in the smartphone industry, where buyers are showing a preference for foldable and AI-enabled smartphones. Brands like Samsung and Google have intensified their AI initiatives, while Kuo notes Apple might face a decline in iPhone shipments in 2024 due to the growing demand for AI.

However, the iPhone 16 series may be full of enhancements. Speculation points to larger display sizes for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, potentially at 6.3 and 6.9 inches, respectively. Also, rumours swirl around a new capture button to streamline the video-capturing process. Yet, the certainty of these upgrades remains speculative once Apple officially unveils the iPhone 16 series.

As the countdown to the iPhone 16 launch continues, Ming-Chi Kuo's insights offer a balanced perspective, reminding enthusiasts to temper expectations regarding significant design changes while hinting at potential improvements in display sizes and capturing functionalities.