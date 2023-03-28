ChatGPT can massively impact customer service jobs: OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman

ChatGPT was released in 2022, and people initially had a lot of fun using it. Some wrote poetry; others used it to compose music, write essays, and much more. However, soon, people realized the true meaning of an ancient phrase, "all that glitters is not gold". Concerns about the potential of the AI chatbot to replace certain jobs began to surface, and as time goes by, these concerns grow stronger by the day. Even the CEO of ChatGPT's parent company OpenAI, Sam Altman, admitted that the viral chatbot could kill a lot of jobs.

While Altman has always remained ambiguous about which jobs will be replaced by ChatGPT, in the latest interview, with podcast host Lex Friedman, Sam Altman said that the type of work that ChatGPT can "make a huge impact on" is the customer service category.

He said, "I'm trying to think of like a big category that I believe can be massively impacted. I guess I would say customer service is a category that I could see there are just way fewer jobs relatively soon."

Earlier, Sam Altman had spoken about the possibility of AI replacing a few human jobs in an interview with ABC News. He added that he was concerned about "how fast" the change would happen. However, he also said that human beings have 'limitless' creativity and will eventually find new things to do.

"I think over a couple of generations, humanity has proven that it can adapt wonderfully to major technological shifts. But if this happens in a single-digit number of years, some of these shifts ... That is the part I worry about the most," he said in the interview. "Human creativity is limitless, and we find new jobs. We find new things to do," the CEO further added.