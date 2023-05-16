ChatGPT gets internet access; limited to ChatGPT Plus users

The major limitation that ChatGPT has is that its knowledge base is limited until September 2021. Therefore, if you ask the AI chatbot about current topics, it will show you the following response from now on:

"I apologize, but as an AI language model with a knowledge cutoff in September 2021 and no access to the internet, I don't have real-time information on current affairs. My responses are based on information available up until that time. I recommend referring to news websites, newspapers, or other reliable sources to get the most up-to-date information on current affairs."

ChatGPT response on current topics

However, this will soon change as OpenAI recently announced that ChatGPT will soon be equipped with a web browsing feature that will allow users to search for information in real-time. But there is a snag. This feature will only be available for ChatGPT Plus users.



ChatGPT gets web browsing capability

Along with access to real-time internet browsing, ChatGPT plugins will also be available to ChatGPT Plus users.

In a message to users, the company says: "If you are a ChatGPT Plus user, enjoy early access to experimental new features, which may change during development. We'll make these features accessible via a new beta panel in your settings, rolling out to all Plus users over the course of the next week. Once the beta panel is rolled out, you will be able to test two new features:

Web Browsing: Try ChatGPT new version that knows when and how to browse the internet to answer questions about current affairs.

Plugins: Try ChatGPT new version that knows when and how to use third-party plugins that you enable.

While ChatGPT has only announced real-time web browsing, Google's Bard and Microsoft's Bing are one step ahead. Both chatbots launched with real-time web browsing capabilities as they try to redefine the way people search for things online. Interestingly, both Bing and Bard were unveiled around the same time, in February of this year, and have announced updates in recent months.