  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Tech News

ChatGPT Go Boosts Indian Subscriptions, Expands to Indonesia

ChatGPT Go Boosts Indian Subscriptions, Expands to Indonesia
x
Highlights

Affordable ChatGPT Go plan doubled India’s subscribers within a month; OpenAI now launches the plan in Indonesia at similar pricing.

OpenAI’s affordable ChatGPT Go plan has made a remarkable impact in India, significantly boosting subscriber numbers in just over a month. ChatGPT head Nick Turley revealed that “total ChatGPT subscribers more than doubled” following the launch of the plan in India, which rolled out on August 19.

Priced at just Rs 399 per month, ChatGPT Go aims to make AI accessible to a broader audience in emerging markets. The plan provides users with expanded access to messages, image generation, and file uploads, along with much higher memory retention. These enhanced capabilities allow the chatbot to deliver more personalized interactions over time, making it an attractive option for frequent users.

India has emerged as a key market for OpenAI, ranking as the second-largest in terms of active ChatGPT users, behind the United States. The success of ChatGPT Go underscores the demand for affordable AI tools in the country. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also announced plans to open the company’s first office in India by the end of this year and is expected to visit soon, reflecting the company’s commitment to the region.



Following India’s success, OpenAI has now launched ChatGPT Go in Indonesia, making it the second country to receive the plan. The Indonesian subscription is priced at 75,000 Rupiah per month, roughly equivalent to Rs 399, keeping the cost consistent across both markets. Turley highlighted that Indonesia is among ChatGPT’s “top five markets by weekly active users,” indicating strong potential for adoption.

ChatGPT Go is designed to cater to the needs of emerging markets by offering users 10 times higher limits for messaging, image generation, and file uploads compared to free accounts. This level of access allows users to engage more deeply with the AI, making it suitable for both personal and professional use.

OpenAI’s move comes at a time when competition in the AI space is heating up. Google recently introduced its AI Plus plan in Indonesia, offering expanded access to tools such as Gemini 2.5 Pro, video creation with Veo 3 Fast, NotebookLM, and Gemini integration across Google apps. Google AI Plus also includes 200GB of Google One storage and is priced at 75,000 Rupiah, with an early-user 50 percent discount for six months.

With ChatGPT Go and Google AI Plus both targeting affordability and enhanced functionality in emerging markets, users now have multiple options to explore AI capabilities at a lower cost. OpenAI’s focus on accessibility and personalized experiences through ChatGPT Go has clearly struck a chord with Indian users, and its expansion to Indonesia signals a strategic push in the region.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick