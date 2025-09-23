ChatGPT Go Boosts Indian Subscriptions, Expands to Indonesia

OpenAI’s affordable ChatGPT Go plan has made a remarkable impact in India, significantly boosting subscriber numbers in just over a month. ChatGPT head Nick Turley revealed that “total ChatGPT subscribers more than doubled” following the launch of the plan in India, which rolled out on August 19.

Priced at just Rs 399 per month, ChatGPT Go aims to make AI accessible to a broader audience in emerging markets. The plan provides users with expanded access to messages, image generation, and file uploads, along with much higher memory retention. These enhanced capabilities allow the chatbot to deliver more personalized interactions over time, making it an attractive option for frequent users.

India has emerged as a key market for OpenAI, ranking as the second-largest in terms of active ChatGPT users, behind the United States. The success of ChatGPT Go underscores the demand for affordable AI tools in the country. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also announced plans to open the company’s first office in India by the end of this year and is expected to visit soon, reflecting the company’s commitment to the region.