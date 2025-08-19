ChatGPT looks to achieve a breakthrough in India akin to Reliance Jio’s market Disruption

The move will provide more access to the app compared to the free tier. India has been one of the important focus markets for ChatGPT India launch and it is customising its offerings for Indian users. It is facing growing competition from other players like Gemini, Perplexity AI, and more.

A few months back, OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) research and deployment company that owns ChatGPT, was reportedly in talks with Reliance Industries for exploring possible partnerships to widen their AI offerings in the country. Reliance Jio moment and OpenAI were reported to have been discussing a potential partnership to distribute ChatGPT. Even though this partnership has not been confirmed, OpenAI is now eyeing a Jio moment of its own -- the opportunity of the one-billion internet consumer market, which the American company is attempting to tap with low-cost offerings.

OpenAI is making a foray into the base of the AI adoption India pyramid with the launch of a new, cheaper subscription tier in India called ChatGPT Go, which will cost Rs 399 per month. Nick Turley, vice president at OpenAI and the head of ChatGPT, announced the development on X (formerly Twitter): “We just launched ChatGPT expansion India, a new subscription tier that gives AI market India more access to our most popular features: 10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared with our free tier. All for Rs. 399.” The new tier is significantly cheaper than OpenAI’s other existing plans. Its top-end version of ChatGPT, ChatGPT Pro, currently costs Rs 19,900/month in India, while ChatGPT Plus, its mid-tier plan, currently costs Rs 1,999/month.

The company’s users in India will now see subscription prices in rupees, and will be able to make payments through UPI (Unified Payment Interface) -- moves that likely make the service more accessible to common users.