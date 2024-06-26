ChatGPT Mac App Arrives, Advanced Voice Mode Delayed

OpenAI has released a desktop app for ChatGPT on macOS, but the much-anticipated advanced voice mode has been delayed. Originally showcased during OpenAI's Spring Update event, this new feature has faced a setback. OpenAI plans to begin testing the voice mode next month with a select group of ChatGPT Plus subscribers, aiming for broader access next month.

The advanced voice mode drew attention due to its impressive capabilities, reminiscent of Scarlett Johansson's AI character in the movie Her. This feature promises real-time interaction, natural conversation flow, and the ability to handle interruptions with ease. However, OpenAI stated that they need additional time to refine this mode, particularly to enhance content detection and refusal mechanisms to ensure safety and reliability.

During the Spring Update event, OpenAI also introduced new video and screen-sharing features, with promises of a launch within weeks. These capabilities are designed to offer users more interactive experiences. OpenAI has not provided a specific timeline for these features, emphasizing their commitment to meeting high safety and reliability standards before release.

In contrast, the ChatGPT desktop app for Mac users is now available. With the app, users can launch ChatGPT by pressing Option and Space together, allowing seamless access to the AI from anywhere on their screen. This new functionality aims to integrate ChatGPT more deeply into users' daily workflows. A Windows version of the app is expected to be released later this year.

Despite the advanced voice mode delay, OpenAI continues to innovate and expand ChatGPT's capabilities, promising exciting developments in the coming months. Stay tuned for more updates on these features as OpenAI works to enhance user experience and maintain high standards of safety and performance.