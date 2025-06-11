ChatGPT Outage Nears Full Recovery After Daylong Disruption

OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, faced widespread downtime throughout Tuesday, affecting users around the globe. Many attempting to access the platform were met with an error message reading, “Hmm…something seems to have gone wrong.” Reports of the outage quickly spread across social media platforms like Reddit and X, confirming the issue wasn’t isolated.

According to data from Downdetector, the disruption began around 3AM ET, impacting users across multiple regions. OpenAI’s status page acknowledged the problem early, reporting “elevated error rates and latency” across its services—including ChatGPT, the Sora text-to-video tool, and associated APIs. At 5:23AM ET, the company listed Sora’s elevated error rates as a separate concern, and later marked the situation as a “partial outage.”

By 6:32PM ET, OpenAI announced significant progress: “full recovery in the API,” and noted that “Nearly all ChatGPT components are now working properly for all users.” However, voice mode remains an exception, still showing signs of degraded performance.

User experiences varied widely. Some reported sluggish responses or delays, while others were able to use ChatGPT normally, indicating the outage was not universally experienced.

Interestingly, the AI-powered search engine Perplexity, which relies on OpenAI’s models, also encountered problems during the same time frame. According to its status page and user reports, Perplexity began facing “slowness and elevated error rates” around 7AM ET.

While OpenAI’s core services have mostly stabilized, users relying on voice functionality may still face intermittent issues as the company works toward full restoration.