ChatGPT Restored After Second Outage This Month

Early Tuesday saw OpenAI's ChatGPT offline for about two and a half hours, marking the second disruption this month. The outage began at 11:20 AM PT and lasted until 1:55 PM PT. Users in India experienced this downtime from 11:50 PM on Monday to 2:25 AM on Tuesday. The issue has since been resolved, and all services, including the API, ChatGPT, Labs, and Playgrounds, are now operational.



During the outage, users either received no response or encountered error messages while trying to use ChatGPT. OpenAI's investigation started roughly 30 minutes after the initial reports, and the service was fully restored by early Tuesday morning.

OpenAI attributed the outage to "an unexpected surge in traffic and demand, which led to system overloads." The company explained that this spike led to system overloads, causing various error messages and access issues on both web and mobile applications. Initially, OpenAI's status page pointed to internal server errors and high demand as the reasons for the disruption.

This incident follows another outage earlier this month on June 4, highlighting ongoing challenges in managing the AI's growing user base. OpenAI has not provided detailed specifics about the cause of the increased traffic but has assured users that all systems are now back to normal.

As ChatGPT continues to attract more users, maintaining reliable service remains a critical focus for OpenAI. The company will likely enhance its infrastructure to prevent similar issues in the future, ensuring a more seamless experience for users worldwide.