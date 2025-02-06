Live
Just In
ChatGPT Search Now Available Without Sign-In
OpenAI removes ChatGPT’s login requirement, making its AI-powered search more accessible and a stronger competitor to Google and Bing.
OpenAI has eliminated the sign-in requirement for ChatGPT’s search engine, making it easier for users to access AI-generated results. Announced on Wednesday, this update allows anyone to use ChatGPT’s search functionality without creating an account. The tool provides answers based on web-sourced information while displaying references for transparency.
Initially, OpenAI launched its search engine exclusively for paid ChatGPT users in October before expanding access to everyone in December. By removing the login barrier, ChatGPT search is now positioned to compete directly with established platforms like Google and Bing.
ChatGPT’s update aligns with trends in AI-powered search. Another AI-driven tool, Perplexity, also offers web search without requiring an account and recently integrated TripAdvisor to display hotel ratings. OpenAI has also improved ChatGPT’s interface, making it resemble traditional search engines by including maps, images, and local attraction details in its results. This shift suggests OpenAI is aiming to make ChatGPT a go-to destination for AI-assisted search.