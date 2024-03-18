China drone maker EHang starts selling flying taxis on Taobao

  • Menu
BEIJING: Chinese drone maker EHang Holidings (EH.O), opens new tab has started selling its EH216-S model flying taxi on Taobao for 2.39 million yuan ($332,060), Reuters checks showed on Monday.

EHang gained safety approval certification from China's aviation authority in October.

($1 = 7.1975 Chinese yuan renminbi)

