Live
Just In
China drone maker EHang starts selling flying taxis on Taobao
Highlights
Chinese drone maker EHang Holidings (EH.O), opens new tab has started selling its EH216-S model flying taxi on Taobao for 2.39 million
BEIJING: Chinese drone maker EHang Holidings (EH.O), opens new tab has started selling its EH216-S model flying taxi on Taobao for 2.39 million yuan ($332,060), Reuters checks showed on Monday.
EHang gained safety approval certification from China's aviation authority in October.
($1 = 7.1975 Chinese yuan renminbi)
