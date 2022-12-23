Christmas 2022- Some last-minute wireless gadgets gift ideas for Christmas

The ideal Christmas gifts for tech aficionados are either the hottest gadgets they've always wanted or smart gadgets that would ease their lives. We've compiled a list of the top cordless gadgets that can be your last-minute purchase as a Christmas gift to someone. Whether you're buying for yourself, your mom, your girlfriend, your dad, your boyfriend, or your husband.

1. UBON BT 210 cricket ball truly wireless earbuds ( 2999/-)

UBON BT 210 cricket ball truly wireless earbuds come in a cricket ball-shaped case, which makes it look different and attractive. This pair of earbuds is equipped with 300 mAh of battery, which will lead to 20 hours long playtime with the case. While using these earbuds, users will clearly experience the smooth sound so that the gym songs will never spoil their focus. It comes with a lightweight and classy look, which makes these earbuds preferable. Also, one can take and reject calls by tapping on the earbuds. Available at just 3299 only.

2. Echo Dot Smart Bluetooth speaker with clock ( 5499/-)

Smart speakers like the Echo Dot can be controlled by speech even when they are far away. The new spherical shape of the clock-equipped Echo Dot features an LED display that displays the time, outdoor temperature, and timers. The display's brightness is automatically adjusted by their light sensor, day and night. Making your home smart and using voice control to operate TVs, geysers, water motors, lights, ACS, and other devices is simple. The price of the Echo Dot Bluetooth Speaker is Rs. 5499.

3. Tash Hair Cordless Straightener (Rs 3999/-)

Tash Hair's Hair Straightener is a cord-free hair tool that offers hair styling on your terms. However or wherever you want to style, the Tash Hair Straightener will give you perfectly straight hair or gorgeous curls. Features include temperature control, safety lock, auto shut off, battery-saving functionality, flexible plates, ionic ceramic, and our unique hand sensor to let you know your device is on but not in use. These are just a few reasons our straightener is a great addition to your daily hair styling regime. It is available on Flipkart and Amazon at just rupees 3999 only.

4. UBON Hulk SP-180 Wireless Speakers (Rs 2499/-)

The "HULK SP-180" portable speaker offers the best audio quality for a speaker of its size. The "HULK SP-180" boasts deep bass, an integrated phone stand, and 1800 mAh battery life. It guarantees users clear, deep sound that is loud enough for any outdoor trip and powerful enough to fill the living room when entertaining. The new wireless speaker has a built-in microphone port, USB charging, and 4 hours of continuous playback. Additionally, it has numerous connecting choices, including USB ports, Micro TF/SD Card, and AUX, for the customers' convenience, allowing them to quickly put in their favourite songs and dance their hearts out. It costs $2499 and is also highly compatible and simple to pair with iPhones, Android devices, and computers.

5. Ambrane Glares Smartglasses (Rs 4999/-)

Ambrane, a leading Mobile Accessories brand, launches Smart Glasses (Audio Sunglasses) in Wearables – 'Glares', priced at Rs. 4999/-. The smart glasses allow you to accept and reject calls, control volume, and provide voice assistance. Ambrane Glares have built-in hidden speakers that can be controlled via multi-functional touch controls mounted on the temple of the glasses, a MEMS microphone, and HD surround sound that is water resistant thanks to an IPX4 rating. The eyewear integrates audio technology that connects to a smart device via Bluetooth 5.1, so that sound can be transferred to speakers that sit beside the ears. The speakers in the glasses eliminate loud ambient noise, allowing for a fully immersive acoustic experience. Glares promise up to 7 hours of battery backup on a single charge. The glasses are 99.99% UV protected, which reduces eye fatigue and protects from eye strain when in use. To ensure clear and seamless vision, the smart glasses include premium clarity and sun glare reduction. The smart glasses come with a magnetic clip-on to switch lenses from blue light filtering to fashionable luxury sunglasses.

Link: https://ambraneindia.com/products/ambrane-glares