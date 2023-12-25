Christmas 2023: Last-minute gift ideas for your loved ones

With the festivities around, families and friends gather to create special moments. As the world rapidly embraces the digital age, it's only fitting that our gifts follow suit! The era of presenting traditional gift hampers containing dry fruits and sweets is a thing of the past. The modern era calls for a tech-forward approach to gifting. Treating yourself and your dear ones to cutting-edge technology doesn't mean restricting choices to laptops and smartphones.



To make thesecelebrations even more memorable, check out our listicle for creating memories. Lexar's F35 Jumpdrive:





Lexar's F35 Jumpdrive is the one storage device that securely protects your files at the tip of your finger. With so many people contributing to a business project, the last thing one wants is for any highly sensitive information to fall into the wrong hands. Indian professionals can breathe a sigh of relief with this newly launched F35 Jumpdrive. Indian professionals can F35 Jumpdrive. Designed for those who demand the highest level of data security, the drive can use fingerprint authentication to protect sensitive data from unauthorized access attempts. The Jumpdrive is designed to store up to ten unique fingerprints, ensuring your data remains yours while allowing access to trusted individuals only.



The Lexar® JumpDrive® F35 comes in various capacities, including 32GB, and 64GB, with read speeds of up to 150MB/sor 300MB/s at the price of Rs. 4500, Rs. 6000, and isavailable at all the leading online and offline retailers. Cellecor CLB-30 BEATZ Wireless Soundbar:





The Cellecor CLB-30 BEATZ Wireless Soundbar boasts impressive features for an enhanced audio experience. With a robust 20W stereo sound output, this soundbar ensures immersive and high-quality audio playback. Enjoy extended listening sessions, as it offers an impressive 10 hours of playback time on a single charge. Equipped with Bluetooth V5.3 technology, the soundbar provides seamless wireless connectivity for a hassle-free experience.

Experience audio in three dimensions with the 3D SurroundSound feature, delivering a captivating and lifelike soundstage. The convenience of Type C charging ensures fast and efficient power replenishment. The built-in microphone adds versatility, allowing for hands-free communication. Additionally, the soundbar offers compatibility with various devices through AUX and USB connections. Elevate your audio experience with the Cellecor CLB-30 BEATZ Wireless Soundbar, combining advanced technology with a sleek design for a premium audio solution. Buy here URBAN Nova Smartwatch







Make a bold statement this Christmas with the URBAN Nova Smartwatch, which is a trendy designer one. It features Advanced BT Calling, a 1.86" Full HD display, AI Voice Assistant, Multiple Customizable Watch Faces and comes in 9trendy modern colours, a metal body and a silicone strap.



UBON Marshal Series PB-SX 201 Power Bank





This Christmas, give a gift of convenience and unconditional support, which UBON can provide you with a sleek UBON Marshal Series PB-SX 201power bank. With its portable design and 10000 mAh high capacity with quick charging, one can charge one's devices on the go, ensuring they never run out of battery amid power cuts or official meetings. Whether on a business trip or enjoying outdoor adventures, this thoughtful gift will keep them connected and powered up and will give them an alarm to call you to give live updates on his/her life dramas. Show your family you care with this practical, stylish present. You can buy it on the UBON official website. GOVO GoSurround 970:




