Compared: 30 Day Prepaid Plans from Bharti Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea

Reliance Jio recently announced new plans valid for 15, 30, 60, 90 and 365 days. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea followed this and announced their similar plans. Now Airtel and Vodafone offer 30 and 60-day plan to their users, and when you compare all the plans, Airtel's 30-day plan is the most expensive of the three. So does it make sense to go for Airtel's plans over Jio or Vodafone? Bharti Airtel offers the most expensive 30-day prepaid plan compared to Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio. Jio started the trend of offering, "round figures" validity to users, and the plans arrived valid for 15, 30, 60, 90 and 365 days, and Airtel and Vodafone followed suit to offer 30 and 60-day plans.

Airtel 30-day plan

Bharti Airtel's 30-day plan is priced at Rs 299. It comes with 30GB of data in total and offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Along with this, the 30-day plan brings the benefits of Airtel Thanks including a free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, free subscription to hello tunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, and more.

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea 30-day plans

Jio and Vodafone's 30-day plans are priced at Rs 247 and Rs 267 respectively. Both come with 25GB of data and the plans offer unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. This is the same as the Airtel plan, but the Airtel plan gives you 5GB more data. Plus, with the Jio plan, you get the added benefit of a suite of Jio apps, while the Vodafone plan gives you free access to Vi Movies & TV Classic.

Airtel plan is a bit expensive but better

If you calculate the average cost of each gigabyte of data offered by Jio, Airtel and Vodafone is approximately Rs 10 in the three 30-day plans. And although all telecom operators offer additional benefits, Airtel's offer of a free trial month of Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, free subscription to hello tune, Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream Premium, etc., is better. Airtel gives you 5 GB of data more than Jio and Vodafone, and if you need at least 1 GB of data per day, the Airtel plan is better for you.