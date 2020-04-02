Coronavirus: Indian Navy Team Develops Infrared Temperature Sensor

After the 'Arogya Setu' app, the Government of India has come up with another invention. The Indian Navy team has developed an infrared-based temperature sensor to screen every person who is feeling unwell.

These sensors will be given out to the security to check the people at the entry gates itself before entering the naval dockyard.

The National News Agency ANI has tweeted about this sensor a few hours back and here is the tweet… Have a look!

Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has designed & developed its own handheld infrared-based temperature sensor. The instrument has been manufactured under Rs. 1000, through in-house resources (which is a fraction of the cost of the temperature guns in the market): Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/aDgcXxKLcF — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

100% made with Indian technology, this sensor is manufactured using in-house resources by the Navy team which costs under Rs 1000 itself. As Navy dockyard witnesses more than 20,000 people every day, it becomes easy for the security people to know the temperature level of the visitors and officers as well.



As huge people enter into Naval Dockyard of the Western Naval Command (WNC), this becomes the most preliminary method of testing the individuals before stepping into the yard.

The decision of making this sensor was done due to the lack of screening essentials in Naval Dockyard Mumbai. This sensor will show off the temperature of a person with an accuracy of 0.02 degree delicious. As the cost of this sensor is also less, the Navy is all busy in manufacturing more number of sensors which check the temperature and acts as the preliminary screening method for Coronavirus.