Crossbeats redefines calling technology in Ignite Grande smartwatch

India's fastest-growing consumer tech brand Crossbeats has now announced the launch of a revolutionary smartwatch named Ignite Grande. Accretion of the brand's flagship Ignite range, Crossbeats Ignite Grande is the slimmest calling timepiece with the most advanced Mono-Channel Bluetooth pairing for calling, which is a landmark innovation above par with conventional smartwatches comprising two different channels for calling and app connectivity. Priced at Rs 3,499, the latest from the house of Crossbeats is available on crossbeats.com and Amazon.

Packed in an Aerospace Aluminium Metal body, Ignite Grande boasts a slew of patented features that make it the ultimate next-generation wearable. In addition to the Mono Channel for BT calling, it is powered with patented Hyper Sense TM technology, which empowers the screen's refresh rate to 60Hz, allowing seamless navigation through different features and applications. Adding extraordinary clarity and bringing colours to life is True Hue TM, a trademarked display technology ensuring that the 1.75" UHD LTPS dial is complemented with top-notch screen quality like better colours, contrast, fonts, resolution, and much more. Speaking on the occasion of the launch of their latest smartwatch, Crossbeats co-founders Abhinav and Archit Agarwal said, "With Grande we have taken the tech frenzy many levels higher as this one is loaded with not one but many groundbreaking features.

Ignite Grande, not just measures physical health but mental health, which is an absolute necessity in prevailing times. For the first time ever, our smartwatch has Emotion AI-enabled tests for emotion, fatigue and stress. Allowing you to monitor and prioritise emotional well-being and seek help at the very first red flag, Ignite Grande is a must-have for everyone seeking a purposeful lifestyle."

They added that Ignite Grande has high precision health monitors for Heart Rate, Blood Pressure and SpO2 with 24 diverse sports modes, making it an advanced health suit. If that doesn't seem enough, the most advanced smartwatch by the leading consumer tech brand further offers an exclusive rapid charging technology SnapChargeTM, which resultantly lets you skip the fear of sporting an out-of-power timepiece. With cutting-edge tech-powered features and unparalleled innovation, Crossbeats Ignite Grande is available in classic colours like Sapphire Black, Arctic Blue and Graphite Grey.