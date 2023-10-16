Cybersecurity Awareness Month: Insights from Tech Leaders

Every October, the world comes together to observe Cybersecurity Awareness Month. This annual initiative serves as a reminder of the critical need to protect our digital lives and data from an ever-growing array of cyber threats. Today, tech leaders from well-known organisations have been vocal about the importance of this month, offering valuable insights and advice. Here are some notable quotes from these tech leaders:

Aladdin Elston, Head - Information Security at Altimetrik

“With the rapid adoption of diverse working models, the onslaught of cyber threats has been unrelenting, and India is one of the worst-hit cyber-attack victims over recent years. In fact, in the first quarter of 2023, India experienced a staggering 18% increase in weekly cyberattacks, almost twice the global average. In the broader Asia Pacific region, the year-on-year spike reached a remarkable 16%.

In the face of these persistent cyber challenges, our approach must hinge on crafting a holistic and user-friendly network architecture to protect data assets. The proposed Data Protection Bill of 2023 signifies a landmark leap toward a digital realm where data is shielded, aligning with the global aspirations for a resilient digital infrastructure. However, safeguarding our digital world isn't just a technological pursuit; it's a collective responsibility and a crucial business imperative. Organizations must cultivate a comprehensive cybersecurity culture that commences with simplification, equipping business leaders and CISOs to navigate the labyrinth of digital defense.

As we face unforeseen cyber-challenges, the call to 'Secure the World' resonates louder than ever. In the digital age, cybersecurity is not just a necessity; it is a responsibility. It is essential that we maintain an unwavering focus on educating individuals about combatting common cyber threats. Businesses should commit to substantial investments in upskilling and bridging the massive gap in the cybersecurity workforce. The formidable task of thwarting cyber threats and ransomware attacks can be overcome with a highly skilled team of cybersecurity professionals who can efficiently safeguard their digital domains to become a future-ready organization."

Balaji Rao, Area Vice President, India & SAARC, Commvault

“Cyber Security Awareness Month emphasizes the value of gradually stepping up one’s security precautions to enhance long-term cyber fitness. As one of the world’s foremost digital powers, it is India’s time to step up its security posture with the introduction of the Data Protection Bill 2023.

The critical interplay between privacy, data protection, and cybersecurity strategy will collectively foster a culture of data empowerment in the digital era. As we operate in a borderless cyberspace, the practice of a holistic approach through zero trust will help us keep current business in a controlled state. Each function of an organization must work collectively to fight cybercrime in a safe, economic, and sustainable manner.

Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated, and traditional security measures are no longer adequate to defend against threats. Enterprises must shift from a reactive to a proactive approach towards cybersecurity, where new-age technologies like AI and cyber deception help identify potential threats and vulnerabilities in the early stages. Automating cybersecurity processes can reduce the time between an attack and its detection and ultimately reduce the risk of cyber-attacks and data breaches.”

Madhusudan Krishnapuram, Vice President of Engineering and Managing Director, India, GoTo

“In today’s interconnected world, it is important to recognise the role that cybersecurity plays in ensuring that our interactions and our data remain protected. Cybersecurity is a shared effort that extends beyond the realm of IT experts to every employee within an organisation. India’s Data Protection Bill 2023 is a significant stride in this direction that introduces robust regulations and standards for data handling and protection in an effort to make digital ecosystems safer.

Cybersecurity Month spotlights the significant role of IT teams as the backbone of our digital ecosystems. It is imperative for businesses to prioritise cybersecurity awareness and invest in cybersecure technologies such as Zero Trust Network Architecture, Multi-Factor Authentication, and secure VPNs. Fostering a cybersecurity culture begins with simplification, empowering security and IT leaders to navigate the digital defence landscape with the right tools. Through IT tools that offer multi-layer security to address today’s dynamic threat landscape, we can strive to build a secure and resilient world, where data is safeguarded, privacy is respected, and trust is fortified.”

Venkatesh Subramaniam, Cybersecurity and Privacy Head, Mindsprint

“As we observe Cybersecurity Awareness Month, we must acknowledge that cybersecurity in today’s dynamic threat landscape is a business enabler and an important brand differentiator. In this digital age, we stand at a critical juncture where new-age technologies like AI, IoT, and Cloud increasingly fuel innovation in every vertical. An integrated security-by-design approach ensures we can take advantage of the benefits of these technologies without getting blind slighted on the risks.

The recent passage of the Data Protection Bill 2023 in India is a transformative measure towards cybersecurity and data protection. It serves as a reminder that security and privacy are both an opportunity and our collective responsibility toward creating a cyber-resilient world and protecting information. At an organizational level, we must ensure frictionless security that users can easily adopt and promote cybersecurity education to empower our users and customers to stay vigilant. By prioritizing cybersecurity and fostering a culture of awareness, we can safeguard our digital ecosystems, mitigate the risks associated with cyber threats, and help meet business objectives.”

Srividya Kannan, Founder & CEO, Avaali Solutions

As we mark Cybersecurity Awareness Month, it is crucial to reflect on the importance of vigilance in the digital age. Awareness is the first line of defense. It's about understanding the risks and knowing that every action taken online can have consequences. Moreover, it is vital to underscore the implications of cybersecurity in the era of automation and digital transformation. While the digital revolution holds the promise of increased efficiency and innovation, it also opens new doors to cyber threats.



At Avaali Solutions, we are acutely aware of the role cybersecurity plays in digital transformation. With the integration of technologies such as IoT, AI and cloud services, the significance of safeguarding sensitive data, customer trust, and operational continuity increases tenfold. Our mission is to empower businesses to navigate their digital journey securely. We understand that cybersecurity isn't an impediment to innovation; it's an enabler. By implementing robust security measures, organizations can confidently embrace automation and digital technologies, knowing they have the safeguards in place to protect their digital assets.

Fostering awareness, sharing knowledge, and taking proactive measures for cybersecurity is thus the key to creating a digital world where businesses can thrive securely and innovate with confidence.