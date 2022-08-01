DailyObjects launches social media campaign - #FromTheDesk

DailyObjects, a Design-driven Global Lifestyle D2C brand, has launched the #FromTheDesk social media campaign to allow a glimpse into some inspirational new-age professionals and game changers who took the road less taken. Featuring the captivating journey of these personalities, DailyObjects will be running a series of videos and posts on its social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

The two years of the pandemic have brought a fundamental transformation in working dynamics for everyone. People had to reimagine their workstations to sustain the workplace momentum for productivity, efficiency, and organization. The videos featuring Sanjay Garg, Founder & CEO, Raw Mango, Arun Sharma, IAS & Officer on Special Duty to Hon'ble MOS for Electronics & IT and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Ann Philipose, Psychologist & Therapist, and Arjun Sagar Gupta, CEO, the Piano Man Group share a glimpse of the inspiring stories of these entrepreneurs and professionals who chose their path intending to challenge the norm. The videos highlight how redesigning and reimagining their workplace helps them fight the challenges of day-to-day work life and helps them be more productive. The campaign also intends to capture how design and organisation nuances helped these entrepreneurs break the clutter.

Sharing the information on the new campaign, Pankaj Garg, CEO & Co-Founder DailyObjects, said, "The new norms of the pandemic did not give people enough opportunity to reimagine their homes as a new workplace. The immediate need to reimagine the way we work and ensure productivity and efficiency was one of the biggest challenges for the new-age professionals. With this campaign, we intend to bring some of the most inspiring stories of people who fought against the odds to become Game changers in their domains. We are glad to share their journey with the audience."

The campaign resonates with the 100% homegrown Platform Collection, which was imagined, designed, and manufactured in India. Like the Platform collection, the campaign echoes the magnificent story of homegrown achievers and the making of the collection. The premium aesthetics of this collection is ergonomically designed to offer a blend of elegant interiors, minimalist geometric patterns, comfort, style, convenience, and an organized workstation.

DailyObjects collaborates with its in-house teams to design, innovate, and imagine a range of products that are 100% homegrown and offer productivity, efficiency, organization, and superior design to the workstation. Through its wide range of products, DailyObjects is comforting and revamping the everyday lives of its customers. DailyObjects aims to bring world-class Industrial design sensibilities at affordable prices to its consumer via this endeavour, which has rarely been tried in India.



