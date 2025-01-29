DeepSeek AI in India: Availability, How to Download and Restrictions

DeepSeek AI, a rapidly emerging Chinese AI startup, has taken the tech world by storm. The app has even surpassed OpenAI's ChatGPT in app store rankings, reflecting its growing prominence among AI enthusiasts. However, despite its rising popularity, users in India face access issues due to restrictions on new registrations.

How to Download and Use DeepSeek AI in India

DeepSeek AI is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Users can install the app for free and register using an email ID, mobile number, or a Google account. Once registered, they can start interacting with the AI-powered chatbot. However, the key challenge for Indian users is the app's restricted sign-up process, preventing new users from accessing it.

Why DeepSeek AI Is Restricted in India

Previously, DeepSeek was accessible globally, but the company has now limited new registrations to mainland China. The reason? The company cites "large-scale malicious attacks" on its system, leading to restricted sign-ups in other regions, including India.

Users attempting to sign up on the DeepSeek website (https://chat.deepseek.com/sign_in) will find a message:

"Due to large-scale malicious attacks on DeepSeek's services, registration may be busy. Please wait and try again. Registered users can log in normally. Thank you for your understanding and support."

For now, existing users can still access the platform, but new users in India will have to wait until the restrictions are lifted.