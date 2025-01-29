Live
- Exosome Treatment: A Revolutionary Treatment for Hair Restoration that Will Benefit People with Hair Loss
- LeanBiome Reviews (2025 Complaints Analysis) Can This Natural Weight Loss Supplement Deliver Real Results?
- AI in Education: Offering a transformative Potential
- Why Travel Insurance Matters? - Exploring Its Benefits and Importance
- Reasons to Include Peanuts in Your Daily Snacks
- Turmeric for Acne: 5 Effective Ways to Achieve Clear and Radiant Skin
- Indian Newspaper Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Celebrate the Power of Journalism
- Telangana : CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates ISRO for 100th Successful Launch of GSLV-F15 Rocket
- Odisha will provide world class infra to investors: Majhi
- APGenco boosts green energy initiatives for sustainable future
Just In
DeepSeek AI in India: Availability, How to Download and Restrictions
DeepSeek AI has gained immense popularity but remains restricted for new users in India due to security concerns. Here's what you need to know.
DeepSeek AI, a rapidly emerging Chinese AI startup, has taken the tech world by storm. The app has even surpassed OpenAI's ChatGPT in app store rankings, reflecting its growing prominence among AI enthusiasts. However, despite its rising popularity, users in India face access issues due to restrictions on new registrations.
How to Download and Use DeepSeek AI in India
DeepSeek AI is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Users can install the app for free and register using an email ID, mobile number, or a Google account. Once registered, they can start interacting with the AI-powered chatbot. However, the key challenge for Indian users is the app's restricted sign-up process, preventing new users from accessing it.
Why DeepSeek AI Is Restricted in India
Previously, DeepSeek was accessible globally, but the company has now limited new registrations to mainland China. The reason? The company cites "large-scale malicious attacks" on its system, leading to restricted sign-ups in other regions, including India.
Users attempting to sign up on the DeepSeek website (https://chat.deepseek.com/sign_in) will find a message:
"Due to large-scale malicious attacks on DeepSeek's services, registration may be busy. Please wait and try again. Registered users can log in normally. Thank you for your understanding and support."
For now, existing users can still access the platform, but new users in India will have to wait until the restrictions are lifted.
The AI startup has clarified that its official account on X (formerly Twitter) is @deepseek_ai.
The post says, “To prevent any potential harm, we reiterate that @deepseek_ai is our sole official account on Twitter/X. Any accounts:
- representing us
- using identical avatars
- using similar names
are impersonations.
Please stay vigilant to avoid being misled!”