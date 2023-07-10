Dell Technologies Partners with Intel to Launch AI Skills Lab at the Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology in Telangana

Dell Technologies and Intel's Digital Readiness team have partnered to enable Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology, Telangana in ‘demystifying AI for the next-gen' by integrating Intel's ‘AI for Youth' program in their existing curriculum.

Through this partnership, the institute aims to enable students to be industry-ready and reduce their digital skills gap. This collaboration with Intel introduces a comprehensive AI readiness program to empower the youth to be future-ready with the power of AI. The program focuses on building capabilities amongst selected teachers through training provided by Intel along with 170+ hours of AI curriculum aimed at coaching students through bootcamps, AI-Thons, virtual showcases, etc.

The partnership aims at creating and building AI ready ecosystem in campus by setting up AI Skills lab and enabling students to create social impact solutions. The Lab is powered with Dell Optiplex to enable students run projects in Computer vision, Natural language processing (NLP), OpenVINO and Intel's Neural Compute Stick 2. Talking about the partnership, Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director and General Manager, Client Solutions Group, India, Dell Technologies said, “Artificial Intelligence has been a catalyst of innovation and change in many industries.

Upskilling the next generation to adapt to this rapidly changing industry, requires specialized programs. Taking a step in this direction, Dell is glad to partner with Intel to build a truly AI ready campus at the Lords Institute, Telangana. The AI for Youth initiative by Intel will help bridge the skill gap by leveraging impactful AI pedagogy enabling educators and students alike. Innovation in technology and education is key to building the future workforce” Shweta Khurana Senior Director - Asia Pacific Japan Government Partnerships & Initiatives, Global Government Affairs Group, Intel said “Today's students are tomorrow's innovators. There is a need to enable and empower them with the right skills and resources to understand tech superpowers like AI for successful adoption and digital transformation.

We are pleased to collaborate with Dell Technologies and Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology to empower the future workforce with necessary AI skills for employability.” Syed Touseef Ahmed, Vice-Chairman of Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology “At Lords we believe that one of the greatest enablers for quality learning is top notch infrastructure at our student's disposal. Our work in collaboration with Dell and Intel will help our students be at the forefront of AI Technology and allow them for various student development programs.

This is the fourth center of excellence established on campus for students' benefit" This collaboration with Lords Institute will lead to the development of innovative projects based on NLP, computer vision and statistical data analytics which will have real-time impact on the society. The program will continue to grow over time as AI evolves, providing Lords Institute with updated training session and workshops, to stay ahead of the industry. Dell and Intel aim to collaborate with more education institutions across India in creating an AI ready student community that is fully equipped to take on challenges of the future.