Diwali 2024: Elevate your celebrations with Dyson's finest technology

Gifting holds special significance, especially during festive seasons. A thoughtful gift is more than just a token—it reflects personal bonds and shared joy. As Diwali is right around the corner, the hunt for the perfect gift takes on a deeper meaning, while we look for something truly special that embodies the spirit of the festival and the unique connection we share with our loved ones.

This Diwali, Dyson offers the ultimate gifting solution for all your festive needs. From beauty to home and audio, Dyson’s innovative products blend practicality, elegance, and advanced technology—making every gift an exceptional choice.

A perfect Diwali gift for audiophiles and high-end consumers

Dyson OnTracTM headphones





The ultimate Diwali gift combining high-quality sound with advanced noise cancellation for an immersive audio experience, whether at work or on the go.



Dyson’s first high-fidelity, audio-only headphones: the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones in India offer best-in-class noise cancellation¹ and deliver up to 55 hours² of immersive listening. With over 2,000 customisable colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions, each ear cushion is crafted from ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam for superior comfort and acoustic seal. Multi-pivot gimbal arms and a uniquely positioned battery in the headband ensure balanced weight distribution.

Priced at INR 44,900, it is available in Ceramic Cinnabar, CNC Copper, and CNC Aluminium, Dyson OnTrac™ headphones are available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.

Pollution free Diwali with air purifiers

Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1





Equipped with Dyson's signature filtration and airflow technology, the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1 delivers top-notch purification performance for all living spaces, especially for the ongoing pollution season. It efficiently captures 99.95% of pollutants as tiny as 0.1 microns utilizing its HEPA H13 filter to achieve a healthy indoor Air Quality Index (AQI).



Available in the white colorway, the Dyson Purifier Cool™ Gen1 makes a perfect Diwali gift for your loved ones, now at a special festive price of INR 32,900 at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores.

Healthy home with Dyson air purifiers

Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet





With advanced features like HEPA + active carbon filters, Dyson Purifiers automatically detects pollutants in the room and effectively removes them from the air, ensuring a clean and healthy environment. Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet uses Cone Aerodynamics to deliver 10-meter projection and is designed to purify the air in spaces as large as 1000 sq.ft. Alongside powerful projection, it is also engineered to operate quietly, producing just 56 decibels of noise - making it Dyson’s quietest yet most powerful purifier. With its cutting-edge technology and sleek design, it is undoubtedly an ideal present that combines health and enhance your living room.



Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet (White/ Satin sliver) Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet (White/Satin Silver) is available at Dyson Demo Stores and on Dyson.in for INR 68,900—making it the perfect Diwali gift for a healthier home.

Deep clean your home this Diwali

Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™





To make your Diwali cleaning hassle-free, the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine™ - Dyson’s first all in wet and dry vacuum cleaner is the perfect companion. With its powerful suction capabilities, this vacuum cleaner effortlessly removes dust, dirt, hairs, even spills and tough stains from hard floors.



With a wet roller head and an eight-point hydration system, it effectively cleans up wet messes, while a motor-driven microfiber roller takes care of tough stains and debris.

The vacuum cleaner features Dyson's 2x illuminating dust technology, ensuring that even the tiniest particles don't escape its cleaning prowess.

Get your home ready for Diwali with the Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for ₹62,900.

Drop the mop this Diwali

Dyson Wash G1





Ensure your home shines this Diwali with the Dyson WashG1, Dyson's first dedicated wet floor cleaner, perfect for tackling festive messes. To make your Diwali cleaning hassle-free, the Dyson WashG1- Dyson’s first dedicated wet floor cleaner is the perfect companion.



Engineered for hygienic cleaning and maintenance, the Dyson WashG1™ wet floor cleaner tackles wet and dry debris, in one go, for a barefoot clean feel. With a 1-litre clean-water tank, the it uses a combination of hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies to remove wet and dry debris in one go—automatically separating it out, so maintenance is more hygienic. Also, it covers 3100sq ft on a single charge.

Get your home ready for the festivities with the Dyson Wash G1, available at Dyson Demo Stores and on Dyson.in for INR 64,900—your essential partner for a cleaner celebration.

For the busy bee, who never skips a beat

Dyson AirstraitTM straightener





For the perfect Diwali gift, treat her to the Dyson Airstrait™ straightener. It delivers sleek, straight hair in minutes without extreme heat—making it an ideal choice for effortless style during the festive season.



Fuelled by the desire to improve everyday technology, Dyson recently launched Dyson Airstrait™ straightener – wet to dry straightening with air. No hot plates. No heat damage. Engineered for multiple hair types, stylers can achieve a natural straight style, with body and movement, whilst maintaining the strength and healthy look and feel of their hair. The hair tress is contained by two arms, from which a precisely angled high-pressure blade of air is forced downwards and into the hair, both simultaneously drying and straight styling, with one machine.

The Dyson Airstrait™ straightener has ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ styling modes, and a ‘Cool’ mode to set the style. The ‘Wet’ and ‘Dry’ modes are pre-set with the specific heat and airflow combination for the best results.

Dyson AirstraitTM straightener is available at Dyson Demo Stores as well as on Dyson.in for ₹45,900

For the style queen, always serving hair goals

Dyson Supersonic NuralTM hair dryer





A perfect Diwali gift offering tailored styling experience, fast drying and precision styling for all hair types.



Dyson’s most intelligent hair dryer, Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer, comes with new sensor technology. Equipped with a new Scalp protect mode which uses a network of Nural™ sensors, automatically reducing heat and airflow as it nears your head, helping protect your scalp from damage. These sensors also improve the styling experience, enhance hair shine, and prevent heat damage. New and improved attachments which cater to all hair types are equipped with attachment recognition, learning a user’s styling preferences, and simplifying their routine for fast healthy drying with no extreme heat.

Priced at INR 41,900, it is available in Ceramic Patina/Topaz Orange and Vinca Blue/Topa. The Dyson Supersonic Nural™ is available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores.



