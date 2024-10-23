Diwali 2024: Smart Tech Gadgets for a Joyful Celebration

Diwali, the festival of lights, is the perfect occasion to spread joy and share thoughtful gifts that enhance both health and lifestyle. In 2024, take your gifting to the next level with innovative tech gadgets that blend style, convenience, and well-being. Diwali is a time for new beginnings, wisdom, and prosperity, symbolizing the triumph of knowledge, success, and self-reliance. As we celebrate this joyful and vibrant festival, the right sound and décor set the stage for Diwali festivities, transforming our homes into vibrant hubs of celebration. Imagine the resonance of high-quality sound systems amplifying the joyous tunes of Diwali songs, making every moment memorable.

With these high-quality audio gear that fills homes with festive music, these smart devices offer a unique combination of function and sophistication. To deliver an immersive audio experience, these tech gifts will elevate the festive spirit for your loved ones, making this Diwali both pollution-free and entertainment-rich.

1. Tivoli Audio Revive

Tivoli Audio Revive

This Diwali, elevate your celebrations with the Tivoli Audio Revive, a stylish Bluetooth speaker and lamp combined. Its unique design not only enhances the aesthetic of any room but also fills it with rich, immersive sound. The wireless charging feature adds a layer of convenience, making it an ideal gift for loved ones. Perfect for creating a warm, festive atmosphere, the Revive ensures your Diwali is bright and melodious.



You can purchase the Tivoli Audio Revive at a special Diwali discounted price of just ₹21,990. Available through Amazon and their official partner in India, Alphatec.

2. House of Marley Get Together 2 Mini Bluetooth Speaker

House of Marley Get Together 2 Mini Bluetooth Speaker

This Diwali, make a meaningful impact with the House of Marley Get Together 2 Mini Bluetooth Speaker. Crafted from sustainable materials like bamboo and recycled fabric, this compact speaker delivers powerful sound while promoting environmental responsibility. Its lightweight design and robust battery life make it the perfect companion for outdoor festivities, ensuring your celebrations are filled with vibrant music wherever you go. By choosing the House of Marley Get Together 2, you’re not just giving a quality audio experience; you’re also supporting a brand dedicated to sustainability. You can grab the House of Marley Get Together 2 Mini Bluetooth Speaker at a special Diwali discounted price of just ₹17,990. Available through Amazon and their official partner in India, Alphatec.



3. Elevate your sound experience – Audio Pro C5MKII

Elevate your sound experience – Audio Pro C5MKII

This Diwali, enhance your festivities with the Audio Pro C5MKII, a versatile wireless speaker that delivers powerful sound in a sleek design. Its stunning aesthetics make it a perfect addition to any space, while its impressive audio performance fills your home with rich, immersive sound. The C5MKII’s wireless capabilities ensure seamless connectivity, making it an excellent gift for loved ones. Create a vibrant and joyful atmosphere this Diwali with the C5MKII and let the music flow! You can grab the Audio Pro C5MKII at a special Diwali discounted price of just ₹29,990. Available through Amazon and their official partner in India, Alphatec.



4. Elista ELS T-5000 Blast TUFB Trolley Speaker

Elista ELS T-5000 Blast TUFB Trolley Speaker

Make your Diwali party nights unforgettable with the Elista ELS T-5000 Blast TUFB Trolley Speaker. Boasting a powerful 40W sound output, this speaker ensures that every Diwali party is packed with energy and festive tunes. Featuring dual 8" subwoofers and a 1x tweeter, it delivers impressive sound clarity. With Bluetooth v5.0 technology for seamless music streaming and a wireless range of up to 10 meters, you can enjoy your favourite Diwali songs or Bollywood classics with ease. The 5,200mAh rechargeable battery offers up to 3 hours of playback, perfect for long Diwali night parties.



The speaker comes with a wireless MIC (VHF) featuring adjustable volume and echo controls, making it perfect for impromptu karaoke sessions or festive announcements. The 7-segment Dancing Disco LED lights add to the celebratory atmosphere, while TWS functionality, a full-function remote handset, and a mobile phone holder provide added convenience—all for just Rs. 11,999 (MRP). Bring the spirit of Diwali alive with music and lights!

5. Timeless music with Tivoli Audio Model One BT

Timeless music with Tivoli Audio Model One BT



This Diwali, let the Tivoli Audio Model One BT enhance your celebrations with its timeless design and exceptional sound quality. Perfect for enjoying festive melodies or tuning into special broadcasts, this Bluetooth speaker with radio adds a touch of charm to any home. Its portability ensures you can carry the festive vibes wherever you go, making it a delightful gift for loved ones. With Bluetooth connectivity and an intuitive interface, it brings convenience to every gathering, ensuring that your Diwali celebrations are filled with joyous music and cherished moments. You can purchase the Tivoli Audio Model One BT at a special Diwali discounted price of just ₹15,990. Available through Amazon and their official partner in India, Alphatec.



6. G0VO GoSurround 320 Soundbar

G0VO GoSurround 320 Soundbar



The GoSurround 320 Soundbar is the perfect addition to your Diwali celebrations, seamlessly blending tradition with advanced technology. This wireless device creates an immersive theatre experience, ensuring that every prayer and festivity resonates with crystal-clear sound. With three equalizer modes—Movie, News, and Music—you can customize your audio experience to match the festive spirit. Enhance your Diwali celebrations with this exceptional soundbar, available now on Amazon for a limited price of Rs. 1,999/-.



7. Bring Home the Classics This Diwali with the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X Turntable





This Diwali, immerse yourself in the world of timeless music with the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X Turntable. Perfect for both vinyl lovers and newcomers, this sleek, fully automatic turntable provides an authentic listening experience that captures the rich, warm sound of your favourite records. Its elegant design makes it a stunning addition to any home, while the belt-driven mechanism ensures low vibration and high-fidelity playback. With the AT-LP60X, you can create a cozy ambiance for your Diwali celebrations, inviting friends and family to gather and enjoy the magic of vinyl. It’s more than just a turntable; it’s a bridge to memorable moments and cherished tunes. You can grab the Audio-Technica AT-LP60X at a special Diwali discounted price of just ₹19,990. Available through Amazon and their official partner in India, Alphatec.

