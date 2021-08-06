Don't Miss: Samsung Galaxy F62 price dropped by Rs 6000

The Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India has dropped by Rs. 6,000 for a limited period until August 15. The Samsung phone debuted earlier this year at a starting price of Rs. 23,999. It offers features that include a hole-punch display and a quad rear camera setup. The phone also comes with a massive 7,000mAh battery and up to 8GB of RAM. Other highlights of the Samsung Galaxy F62 include 128GB of onboard storage, One UI 3.1, and an eight-core Exynos SoC. There are also three different colour options to choose from.



Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India The Samsung Galaxy F62 price in India now starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, according to a listing on Flipkart. The online market is also selling the 8GB RAM model at Rs. 19,999. In the same way, the Samsung India site is also selling the 8GB RAM model of the Galaxy F62 at the same Rs. Priced at 19,999, although it currently has no stock for the 6GB option. All of this shows the Rs. 6,000 price drop (or up to a 25 percent drop) as the phone launched in February at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM option and Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB.

Customers who buy the Samsung Galaxy F62 can also use an ICICI Bank card to get up to Rs. 2500 refunds via Samsung India site or Rs. 1,000 off on Flipkart. Additionally, the phone comes in Laser Blue, Laser Green, and Laser Gray colours.

Samsung Galaxy F62: Specifications The Samsung Galaxy F62 dual SIM (Nano) runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Full-HD + (1080x2400) display with a ratio of 20: 9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an eight-core Exynos 9825 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. It comes with the quad rear camera setup that carries a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with a 123-degree field-of-view ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shutter release and a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F62: Camera The Samsung Galaxy F62 offers a 32-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video conferencing. Both the rear and front cameras also support 4K video recording.

Samsung Galaxy F62: Other Specifications As for storage, the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 128GB of internal storage as a standard that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone comes with usual connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and a USB Type-C port. It also has NFC support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Samsung Galaxy F62 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In addition, it includes the 7,000 mAh battery with 25 W fast charging and reverse charging support.

