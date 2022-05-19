E42 Launches India’s First AI Marketplace

India: E42, a no-code AI NLP platform, announces the launch of India's first AI Marketplace at the company's flagship event, E42 Conclave 2022, highlighting the role of AI in digital transformation. The company has also completed a decade in its journey of making enterprises intelligent through artificial intelligence.

E42, being a no-code platform, powers its partner network to build and deploy AI co-workers in their area of expertise through a simple drag and drop interface including third-party systems integration. The AI marketplace is a showcase of all click-to-hire AI workers built on E42 and their partners – which will soon be available for enterprises to browse and select from. The E42 AI Marketplace was launched by Accenture's Managing Director Avnish Sabharwal through a video call.

E42 is an end-to-end AI-NLP-based cognitive process automation (CPA) platform to build AI workers that can be deployed for automating processes across functions and industry verticals. A PaaS offering, E42 is easy to deploy, maintain, and migrate and is enabling enterprises across the globe to automate time and resource-consuming processes, helping them in scaling their business.

Speaking about the launch, Animesh Samuel, Co-Founder & CEO, E42, said, "E42 Marketplace has been thoughtfully created keeping the interest of our partners and customers in mind. A single platform to list all the AI workers that we and our partners built that can be hired by any enterprise in a few clicks is what sets our marketplace apart. It is a first of its kind 'Naukri' or 'Monster' for hiring AI workers. As many studies show that by 2026 at least 50% of the enterprise workforce will be AI workers. This is an over $800Bn opportunity that we can target along with our partners."

Sanjeev Menon, Co-founder & CTO, E42, added, "The idea behind E42 Conclave is to bring together business leaders from varied functions and verticals to discuss aspects of AI and digital transformation that are critical for today's enterprise to stay abreast of the competition. With the immense success of the first edition of the conclave, we're already looking forward to the next season of the event!"

Attended by visionaries from across verticals and functions, the event launched AI workers built on the platform by two partners – MonAmI and Finance Tech Unlimited. MonAmI is an all-in-one employee wellness and experience platform driven by people analytics that helps predict attrition, burnout, and disengagement. Its functionalities empower employees emotionally, financially, and physically while transforming the overall employee experience. And Plutus, Moneta, and Jodi – are three accounting workers created by Finance Tech Unlimited that automate the accounts receivable and accounts payable processes at a never-before speed and accuracy. These accounting AI workers are meant for enterprises with large volumes of invoices, customers, and businesses that wish to transform their accounting functions via automation.

The panel discussion around the role of AI in digital transformation had eminent dignitaries including Sachin Tangra, Partner, JSW Ventures; Sanjay Chavan, Head of Enterprise Applications, Mahindra Groups; Priyadarshini Anand, Vice President- HR, Ultratech, Aditya Birla Group; and Ravichandran Kanniappan, EVP & Chief Product Officer at Adrenalin eSystems Limited on the panel. The thoroughly engaging panel discussion was steered by Neeraj Shetty, Senior Consultant, PwC India as the moderator.

About E42:

E42 is the world's leading no Code AI NLP cognitive process automation (CPA) platform to build multifunctional AI workers that automate complex people and process-centric functions driving enterprise cognition across processes.

E42 provides end-to-end automation to enterprises ranging from Fortune 500 companies to SMEs and startups across sectors: from automobile majors and pharmaceutical giants to BFSI, telecom, and new-age unicorns. By maximizing efficiencies and scalability while minimizing complexities and costs, E42 is disrupting the enterprise automation space to deliver a seamless user experience. The versatility of the E42 platform and the depth of technology used in it has been validated by major Technology research companies like NASSCOM and IDC along with software behemoths like Microsoft, Oracle, and SAP.

Learn more on: https://e42.ai/