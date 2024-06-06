Eid ul-Adha 2024: Dates and Global Celebrations

Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays, celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This festival honors Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God and follows the completion of Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca.



Significance and Traditions

Eid ul-Adha commemorates the profound faith and obedience of Prophet Ibrahim. Central to the celebration is the qurbani, the ritual sacrifice of an animal such as a goat, sheep, cow, or camel. The meat is divided into three portions: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the needy, emphasizing generosity and community support.

Preparations and Celebrations

As the festival approaches, Muslims worldwide prepare by purchasing new clothes, attending special congregational prayers, and participating in communal gatherings. It is a time of joy and unity, with families and friends exchanging greetings and sharing festive meals, including traditional sweets like sheer khurma and seviyan.

Key Dates for Eid ul-Adha 2024:

Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Other Arab Nations: The crescent moon for Dhu al-Hijjah will be sought on the evening of June 6, 2024. If the moon is sighted, Eid will be celebrated on June 16, 2024. If not, it will be observed on June 17, 2024. The Day of Arafat will be on June 15 or 16, respectively.

India, Pakistan, and South Asia: The moon sighting on June 7, 2024, will determine if Eid will be on June 17 or 18, 2024.

Reflection and Community Spirit

Eid ul-Adha is a time for reflection on values such as sacrifice, obedience, and compassion. It fosters a sense of unity and inclusion as people from diverse backgrounds come together to celebrate. The festival also encourages acts of charity and kindness, reinforcing the core principles of Islam and strengthening bonds within families and communities.

By observing these traditions and values, Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid ul-Adha with devotion, joy, and a renewed commitment to their faith.