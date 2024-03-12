Elevate Your Viewing Experience with Rokid AR Glasses

With the steep increase in gadget usage in our daily lives, neck pain has also become a prominent health problem in recent decades. According to the National Library of Medicine's 2023 report, between 8.2% and 90% of musculoskeletal pain in different body parts is attributed to the use of smartphones. Hence, whether watching content or playing games on gadgets, adopting a posture that minimizes neck pressure is crucial.



Achieving a stress-free viewing experience is essential to fully enjoy your favourite movies, games, or other content without compromising your health. This is where Rokid AR Glasses come into play, elevating your viewing experiences and ensuring a strain-free and enjoyable engagement with digital content.

Whether at home, during travel, or in a coffee shop, one simply needs to sit upright, don these glasses, and immerse oneself in the content displayed on a stunning screen equivalent in size to a 215-inch TV. The user can effortlessly connect the glasses to a phone, laptop, or any portable screen using a Type-C cable. Weighing only 75g, it is also easy to carry wherever you go.

Rokid Glasses support seamless diopter adjustment from 0.00 to -6.00. During the adjustment process, the screen will not become smaller, ensuring users can enjoy stunning visuals without any impairment. They will be able to experience enhanced comfort without compromising on eye health. With a Full HD 1080P OLED display, a 50° field of view, 120Hz refresh rate, and 600 Nits perceived brightness, these glasses deliver vibrant visuals in every video and game. The glasses come with adjustable nose pads and carefully calibrated front-to-back balance, ensuring a comfortable fit for almost any face.

The eye comfort protection of Rokid's AR glasses has received independent certification from the tester TÜV Rheinland. Rokid Max AR glasses are ideal for technology lovers, game enthusiasts, and movie-goers who seek cinema-grade entertainment at home, on the road, or wherever they prefer.

The Rokid Joy Pack consists of Rokid Max Glasses and Rokid Station are available at the Rokid India website for an all-inclusive price of Rs. 74,999/-