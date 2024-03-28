Elon Musk Announces Free Premium Services for X Users

Elon Musk has introduced a new initiative to enrich the user experience on X. Musk disclosed that users with over 2500 verified followers will now enjoy complimentary access to Premium services. Additionally, those exceeding 5000 followers will receive the Premium+ package at no cost.



Enhanced Benefits for X Users

Subscribers to these plans will relish an ad-free browsing experience and gain access to features like tweet editing. Furthermore, Premium+ members will have exclusive entry to GrokAI, Elon Musk's renowned chatbot inspired by The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. Formerly restricted to Premium+ subscribers, GrokAI required a monthly fee of Rs. 1300 or an annual fee of Rs. 13600.

Making Premium Features Accessible

Musk's decision to broaden access to these privileges aligns with the escalating competition, particularly with OpenAI. It reflects a strategic shift since Musk's acquisition of Twitter (now X) in October 2022, steering the platform towards a subscription-based model. Notably, Musk had discontinued the legacy verified program, which previously granted free blue ticks to prominent figures like celebrities and journalists.





In an announcement on X, Musk stated, "Going forward, all 𝕏 accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free."

Musk's initiative underscores a deliberate transition towards a subscription-based model, aimed at sustaining and enhancing the platform's offerings while cultivating a financially robust ecosystem.