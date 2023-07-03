Elon Musk to impose limits on tweet consumption; Details

According to marketing industry experts, Twitter's decision to temporarily limit the number of posts users can read on its platform could hamper the advertising efforts of the company's newly appointed CEO, Linda Yaccarino.

On Saturday, Musk announced that Twitter would restrict the number of tweets users can read daily. The purpose behind this move is to discourage excessive data scraping and manipulation of platform systems. In response, users shared screenshots indicating they could not see any tweets, including those from corporate advertisers, once they reached the specified limit.

Elon Musk's decision to limit the consumption of tweets poses a challenge for Twitter's new chief executive, Linda Yaccarino, who joined the company last month and previously served as head of advertising at NBCUniversal.

According to Reuters, industry insiders in the advertising field noted that this move hampers Yaccarino's efforts to rebuild relationships with advertisers who had pulled out of the platform after Musk's acquisition of Twitter last year. In a recent article, the Financial Times reported Yaccarino's efforts to mend ties with advertisers.

The limits are "remarkably bad" for users and advertisers already shaken by the "chaos" Musk has brought to the platform, said Sunday, Mike Proulx, Forrester's research director.

"The advertiser trust deficit that Linda Yaccarino needs to reverse just got even bigger. And it cannot be reversed based on her industry credibility alone," he said.

According to Lou Paskalis, a former Bank of America marketing executive and founder of AJL Advisory, Linda Yaccarino represents Elon Musk's final and most promising opportunity to restore ad revenue and improve the value of Twitter.

"This move signals to the marketplace that he's not capable of empowering her to save him from himself," he said.