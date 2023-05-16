Elon Musk to personally approve all hires at Tesla

After naming Linda Yaccarino as Twitter's new CEO, Elon Musk said he would have more time to run things at Tesla. And he did not pass the statement casually. As per a report by The Information, Musk has already started paying more attention to Tesla. The Tesla CEO wants to review the hires and approve each one personally.



Elon Musk's Memo to Tesla Employees



The Information reports that Elon Musk emailed his Tesla employees on Monday, stating that new hires can only be made if he approves. Even contractors can only be hired with Musk's approval. In addition, he told employees to send him a list of hiring requests "on a weekly basis." Not only this, Musk also told executives to "think carefully" before submitting these requests.

It's no secret that much of Musk's wealth is tied up in Tesla stock. The businessman was one of the first investors in the company and eventually went on to own the largest shares in the automobile company. The electric car brand was founded as Tesla Motors in July 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. In 2004, Musk became the company's largest shareholder by investing $6.5 million. He then assumed his role as the company's chief executive officer and product architect in 2008.

However, since he took over Twitter in October 2022, much of the attention for him has been divided, with developments on Twitter grabbing more headlines than what was happening at Tesla. Now that Musk has a new CEO for Twitter, he's turning his focus back to Tesla.

"Obviously, bringing on Linda allows me to devote more time to Tesla, which is exactly what I will be doing," he had tweeted recently.

