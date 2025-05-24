Elon Musk X Faces Global Outage, Users Report Login Issues

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) suffered a fresh global outage on Saturday evening, leaving thousands of users unable to access the service. The disruption began around 5:45 PM IST, with users reporting problems logging in, using the mobile app, and loading the website.

X (Twitter) Outages reported in the last 24 hours

Real-time outage tracker Downdetector recorded a sharp spike in complaints, which peaked just before 6:00 PM IST, highlighting the widespread impact of the technical issue. While the company has yet to release an official statement, this marks another notable service disruption for the platform since Musk’s acquisition.

The cause of the outage remains unclear, but such incidents have become more frequent, raising concerns among users and analysts about platform stability and backend infrastructure.

As of now, services appear to be gradually returning to normal for some users. X has not confirmed the full extent of the disruption or provided details on what triggered it.