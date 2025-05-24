Live
- Karnataka Governor seeks President's assent for Hindu Temple Bill
- Miss England drops out of Miss World over values clash
- La Liga: Lekue, Galarreta sign contract extensions with Athletic Club
- Shiv Sena fully backs EAM Jaishankar's remarks on terrorism: Krishna Hegde
- Elon Musk X Faces Global Outage, Users Report Login Issues
- Covid situation constantly monitored, no need to panic: Health experts
- Hooch tragedy: 16 out of 27 victims belong to Dalit community, says Punjab BJP
- Northeast is new epicentre of India’s development journey: Jayant Chaudhary
- No Need for Alarm Over New COVID Variants, Says Health Expert
- PM Modi Shares Warm Moments With Opposition CMs at NITI Aayog Meet
Thousands of users faced disruptions as Elon Musk-owned X suffered another global outage, with peak complaints recorded around 6 PM IST.
Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (formerly Twitter) suffered a fresh global outage on Saturday evening, leaving thousands of users unable to access the service. The disruption began around 5:45 PM IST, with users reporting problems logging in, using the mobile app, and loading the website.
Real-time outage tracker Downdetector recorded a sharp spike in complaints, which peaked just before 6:00 PM IST, highlighting the widespread impact of the technical issue. While the company has yet to release an official statement, this marks another notable service disruption for the platform since Musk’s acquisition.
The cause of the outage remains unclear, but such incidents have become more frequent, raising concerns among users and analysts about platform stability and backend infrastructure.
As of now, services appear to be gradually returning to normal for some users. X has not confirmed the full extent of the disruption or provided details on what triggered it.