Embedded Tweets will show if it's been edited

Everyone is waiting for Twitter to start publicly testing its fake joke editing feature, but thanks to some research by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, we now have an idea of ​​what edited tweets will look like when embedded tweets in a website.



Wong figured out how things could look in two different scenarios. If she's embedding the most recently edited version of a tweet, you'll see the message "Last edited" below the tweet's text. But if the tweet was edited since it was embedded, you'll find a message that there's a new tweet version that you can view on Twitter itself.

Embedded Tweets will show whether it's been edited, or whether there's a new version of the Tweet



When a site embeds a Tweet and it gets edited, the embed doesn't just show the new version (replacing the old one). Instead, it shows an indicator there's a new version pic.twitter.com/mAz5tOiyOl — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 1, 2022

Since Twitter hasn't officially started rolling out the editing feature yet, these implementations may change. But they seem like logical ways to let people know if they're looking at the most recently edited tweet or if they need to jump to Twitter to see the edits.



When Twitter announced the edit feature in April, it said it would start testing it with Twitter Blue subscribers in the coming few months. Though if you want to take part in that test as long as it's live, the service got more expensive for new subscribers. The rate will increase in October for early adopters. Apple is also trying ways to make its upcoming iMessage editing feature better for users; In iOS 16 latest beta version, the company added an edit history.