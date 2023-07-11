Endefo Launches Earbuds, 3 Smart Watches, Boom Boxes and more

Dubai-based Endefo, a premium electronics and lifestyle brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of six cutting-edge products in the Indian market. With a strong commitment to delivering exceptional quality, Endefo introduces 3 models of Smartwatches (Enfit MAX, Enfit Plus, Enfit BOLD), Enbuds 10 True Wireless Earbuds, Glam Wooden Speaker, Entunz Mega Speaker, Entunz JAZZ Trolley Speaker, ED10 10000mAh 12W Power Bank and Soundbar SW101 140W. The products will be available for customers from 15th July 2023 onwards and will be available through Amazon, 2000+ retail outlets and its own e-commerce platform. This widespread availability ensures convenience for customers across the country.

Product Model ASP MRP Enfit Plus Enfit Plus - 1.69" 1399 5999 Enfit Bold Enfit Bold-Round Display 1.32" 1499 6999 Enfit Max Enfit Max - 1.96" 1599 5999 Enbuds 10 TWS with 20 Hrs Back Up 799 2499 Entunz Glam True Wooden Speaker 899 2499 Entunz Mega Party Speaker with RGD Light & Karaoke MIC 1499 3999 Entunz Jazz Trolley Speaker with RGD Light & Karaoke MIC 2999 6999 Enbeatz SW101 Sound Bar 6999 13999 Power Pro 10 Power Bank 799 1999





Leading the line-up, Endefo introduces Enfit MAX Smart Watch, Priced at Rs 5999 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1599 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale - which takes this digital device to a whole new level with its impressive features. Sporting a generous 1.96" screen, it offers a spacious display for seamless navigation. The watch allows Bluetooth calling, enabling users to stay connected without reaching for their smartphones. With over 135 sports modes, fitness enthusiasts can effortlessly track and analyse their workouts, while the extensive library of 100+ watch faces adds a touch of personalization. Equipped with a live heart rate monitor, blood pressure and blood oxygen tracking capabilities, the Enfit MAX ensures users have access to comprehensive health insights. Additional features include camera control, multiple language support, dual-screen functionality, voice assistant, and multiple UI modes.

The Enfit Plus Smart Watch, priced at Rs 5999, will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1399 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, the second model in the line-up is a perfect blend of style and functionality. With a 1.69" screen and a sleek zinc alloy body, it exudes elegance while offering a comfortable fit. Similar to its counterpart, it features Bluetooth calling for seamless connectivity. With over 35 sports modes and an extensive collection of 200+ watch faces, users can easily tailor their smartwatch to their unique preferences. The Enfit Plus also offers blood pressure and blood oxygen monitoring, camera control, and multiple language support.

Completing the trio is the Enfit BOLD, priced at Rs 6999 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1499 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, a stylish and versatile smartwatch. With its round dial and zinc alloy body, it combines sophistication with durability. The 1.32" display with 360*360 resolution ensures crisp visuals and intuitive navigation. Like its siblings, the Enfit BOLD supports Bluetooth calling, ensuring users can stay connected effortlessly. With over 35 sports modes and a wide selection of 200+ watch faces, users can find the perfect match for their lifestyle. Additionally, the Enfit BOLD offers blood pressure and blood oxygen monitoring, camera control, multiple language support, and more.

Get ready for the Surround sound experience with Enbuds 10 True Wireless Earbuds, which is priced at Rs 799 and will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1599 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. Powered by the JL6983D2 chipset and Bluetooth version 5.1, these earbuds deliver seamless connectivity and exceptional sound quality. With a charging case battery of 300mAh and individual earbud batteries of 30mAh, the Enbuds 10 offers a total playback time of up to 20 hours. The touch control feature, IPX5 sweat resistance rating, and stereo sound further enhance the overall user experience.

For those seeking a truly wireless audio experience, Glam Wooden Speaker, which is priced at Rs 899, will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1599 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, which is a fusion of style and substance. Featuring Bluetooth version 5.0, the Glam Wooden Speaker offers seamless connectivity options such as AUX, TF, USB, and FM. Boasting a powerful 12W speaker size and an impedance of 8 ohms, it ensures remarkable sound reproduction across a wide frequency range of 30Hz to 20KHz. The Glam Wooden Speaker's portable design, mobile holder feature, and 1200mAh battery make it a perfect audio companion on the go.

Priced at Rs 3999, Endefo's Entunz Mega Speaker will be available at a discounted price of Rs 1499 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale is set to captivate music enthusiasts with its impressive features. With Bluetooth version 5.1, this speaker ensures stable and seamless connectivity. Its output RMS of 12W guarantees a rich and powerful audio experience, while support for AUX, TF, USB, and FM widens the range of audio sources. The Entunz Mega Speaker also includes a karaoke-wired microphone, enabling users to unleash their inner performer. TWS function and RGB light control add a touch of excitement to the overall audio-visual experience. With an 1800mAh battery, this speaker provides up to 5 hours of playback time.

Taking audio performance to the next level, Endefo presents the Entunz JAZZ Trolley Speaker 24W priced at Rs 6999 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 2999 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale. With an output RMS of 24W, this speaker offers exceptional sound quality. Bluetooth version 5.1 and support for AUX, TF, USB, and FM ensure seamless connectivity with various devices. The Entunz JAZZ Trolley Speaker comes with a karaoke-wired microphone and features two types of adjustable handles, including a wheel-type design for easy portability. The built-in RGB light enhances the visual appeal, while the 3600mAh battery ensures up to 7 hours of uninterrupted playtime. Experience music like never before with the Entunz JAZZ Trolley Speaker.

Endefo also introduces the ED10 10000mAh 12W Power Bank, priced at Rs 1999 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 799 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale, is designed to keep you powered up on the go. Featuring dual USB output ports, this power bank allows you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. With its low power consumption and built-in overvoltage and current protection, the ED10 Power Bank ensures the safety and longevity of your devices. The 10000mAh lithium polymer battery provides ample power to keep you connected throughout the day.

Last but not least, Endefo introduces the Soundbar SW101 140W, Priced at Rs 13999/- will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6999 during the Amazon Prime Day Sale and is set to elevate your home entertainment setup. With Bluetooth version 5.0 and support for HDMI, Optical, USB, and AUX, this soundbar offers versatile connectivity options. The 80W subwoofer and 15W x 4 = 60 W sound bar speakers deliver powerful and immersive audio. Equipped with a digital display, remote control, and multiple EQ modes, the Sound Bar SW101 lets you customise your audio experience to suit your preferences.

Commenting on this launch Mr Aneef Tas, CEO of Endefo, Said, "Endefo is thrilled to unveil its innovative product line up in the Indian market, showcasing a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, exquisite design, and superior build quality. Our aim is to deliver unparalleled audio experiences to our valued customers, setting us apart from our competitors. We have meticulously crafted these products with utmost attention to detail, ensuring not only exceptional sound performance but also unmatched durability and style."

"Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to create products that not only deliver extraordinary audio quality but also stand out for their premium craftsmanship and robust construction. We recognize that our customers want more than just outstanding sound; they are looking for products that embody elegance and dependability. With Endefo, they can expect nothing less. We have raised the bar in terms of build quality, ensuring that our products are built to last and provide a seamless user experience." he further added.

Recently the brand has also announced its plan to invest 200 crores in the Indian Wearable Technology Market by the end of 2024 and aims to secure a 10% market share in the Indian Weartech segment in 3 years.