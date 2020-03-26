Everything About WPS Office 2020

Resume…

Well, where do you find all these mentioned features??? Obviously, in Microsoft Word application isn't it? Yes… MS Office definitely stands among one of the most important features of every laptop and desktop. But we need to purchase it…

But if we say that we have an alternate for it… Yes! This application is also available for free of cost.

It is WPS Office 2020… Yes! This application will exactly work as an alternative to the Microsoft Office.

Now, let us check its features… Have a look!

WPS Office 2020 office also has almost the same features as Microsoft Office. It has a total of 4 features… Have a look!

1. Presentations – To make slides for presentations

2. Writer – To create documents

3. Spreadsheets – To create excel sheets

4. Templates – To make your documents creative with customized features by changing colours, themes and adding images.

PDF Files

One can also create PDF files in this application. You can also convert documents to PDF format and vice versa. You can even extract text from images through this application. This can be done by OCR (Optical Character Recognition) method.

Compatible To Every Operation System

Be it Apple MAC OS or Windows OS or UNIX systems, WPS Office is compatible to all the Operating systems. Being small in size, this app can be installed in desktops, Laptops and even in mobiles as well.

Here is the link for all the readers… www.wps.com

One can download it from the play store or Apple store as well. So, from now on no need to depend on MS Office only, one can also use this WPS Office and make their work easier.