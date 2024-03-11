Exclusive: Aashish Kumbhat Discusses URBAN's Harmonic Series of Sound Bars with The Hans India

Today, Mr Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, spoke with The Hans India. As we delve into the exciting launch of a new product category – Home Theatre Sound Bars; Mr Kumbhat will share insights into URBAN's strategic expansion, highlighting key features and innovations in their latest offerings. URBAN's commitment to revolutionizing the Personal Audio & Home Theatre segment is evident, promising consumers a dynamic and immersive sound experience. Join us as we explore URBAN's vision, strategy, and anticipation for the future of home audio.

Please share details regarding the launch of new segments by URBAN, highlighting their key features and innovations

We are pleased to share that URBAN is strategically entering the Home Theatre Sound Bars category, which will signify a significant expansion of our Personal Audio and home Theatre offerings in the upcoming year. Introducing a cutting-edge range of high-quality Home Theatre Soundbars, URBAN is committed to fortifying and enhancing the Personal Audio & Home Theatre category over the next 12 months. Our dedication lies in innovating the soundbar experience and setting new standards for the industry.

Provide insights into URBAN’s strategy for the upcoming launches and how it aligns with the current market trends.

Sound in India has always been a highly personalized experience. Different strokes for different folks – some prefer robust bass, while others seek moments tailored just for them. As a technology brand, our mission is to infuse that personalized touch into our products, ensuring everyone can savour their music. We are excited to announce the launch of two distinct soundbar products under the URBAN brand, each designed to cater to different consumer needs and preferences.

The first product - URBAN Harmonic 1120, our entry-level offering, is crafted to provide an exceptional audio experience at an affordable price point. This model features Super HD sound and HDMI ARC support, ensuring a captivating sound journey for users seeking quality on a budget.

On the other hand, URBAN Harmonic 2240, our more advanced offering is designed for audiophiles and those who crave an elevated audio experience. This model boasts cutting-edge Dolby sound quality, setting a new standard for immersive sound. With a powerful 240 Watt output, True HD sound, and customizable EQ modes, it delivers a premium audio experience tailored to individual preferences.

Our strategy for this category is clear and focused – we aim to provide affordable options without compromising on quality. Both soundbars come complete with a wireless subwoofer and hassle-free remote operations for seamless mobility and user-friendly convenience. By providing options with Super HD sound and HDMI ARC support for the entry-level market and advanced Dolby audio features for those seeking a premium audio experience, we aim to capture a wider audience.

How does this expansion align with URBAN's overall brand strategy?

We are a tech brand committed to democratizing technology, disrupting categories to make it accessible to everyone. That's our core mission. The sound category is growing faster than expected, and we believe we've hit the sweet spot with the right product at the right time.

How does URBAN plan to leverage its existing customer base in this new segment?

Our loyal customer base, especially in the southern region, is a key asset. We'll leverage it through our robust offline and modern-trade network. Recent online growth is promising, and we aim to make a significant impact through this channel.

How much market share are you expecting to achieve in these new segments?

Taking it step by step, we aim to be among the top 3 brands in home audio in the southern part of the country by the end of 2025 and the leading brand by the end of 2026.

What marketing and distribution channels are you leveraging for the launch of your home audio products?

We've designed a comprehensive distribution strategy for the new category, making our home audio products accessible through various channels. Customers can easily find and purchase our products on our official website, popular e-commerce platforms, and at leading retail stores nationwide. This multi-channel approach ensures a wide reach and accommodates diverse consumer preferences, whether they prefer online shopping or exploring products in physical stores.

Also, brief us about the investment being made in launching the new segments and market presence of these – will these products be available pan India? Offline or online?

We're making substantial investments in this category, seeing it as a catalyst for our brand growth. Careful planning goes into marketing and category-building. We're working on a seamless buying experience across all platforms, both online and offline, with a focus on providing customers with a unique experience.

How does URBAN plan to differentiate its new products in a competitive market, and are there any unique features that consumers can anticipate?

In a segment often neglected and personalized, we aim to bring quality sound and personalization at a reasonable price, making these features accessible to a broader audience.

How do you foresee the home audio market evolving in the coming years, and where does your brand fit into that vision?

As a forward-looking brand, we anticipate the home audio market's positive evolution. We see ourselves as integral to this evolution, providing quality products with a personalized touch to consumers. The soundbar market is witnessing substantial growth, particularly in India, with an anticipated 10-15% expansion in the next few years, projecting the market size to an impressive USD $281.4 Million.

The upward trajectory of this category aligns with the increasing purchasing power, with a notable acceleration in regions experiencing a rise in affluence. In particular, the southern part of the country commands a substantial market share of approximately 40%. Leveraging our robust presence in the southern market, we aim to capitalize on this opportunity for exponential growth. Our goal is to become a key player, aiming to capture a substantial 10% market share by year-end.

Presently, the organized segment of this category registers around 1 lakh units per month across various price points. URBAN aspires to contribute significantly, targeting a monthly output of 10,000 units by the close of this year. In our initial phase, we are setting our sights on procuring 10,000 units monthly from the southern market, laying the foundation for a thoughtful market entry.

How much market share do you currently have in the Smartwatch segment?

We are one of the market leaders in the southern part of the country and aim to continue excelling and growing.

Revenue generated in the past 5 years and expected to generate in the next 5 years?

We have grown at excellent YOY growth for the past few years. The next 5 years will be very crucial for the industry and our brand as well. We are looking to accelerate our growth exponentially through our two primary categories – Smart Watches and Home Audio. We are looking towards acquiring a substantial share of the market in both these categories Pan-India.

Are there any plans to start manufacturing in India? We do not have immediate plans to establish a manufacturing unit. However, we have partnered with the leading manufacturing units in the country to support the Make in India initiative of the Government of India, and our vision is to minimize the dependency on imported goods as much as possible.

How does URBAN plan to engage with its user community, and are there any upcoming events or campaigns that will foster this relationship?

We believe that everything we have built is a result of the trust our community has placed in our products. Our new range of soundbars is a tribute to our community and will be available for purchase at all major electronic retail stores and online.