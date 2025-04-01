Experian strengthens global innovation with major Hyderabad expansion

Hyderabad: Experian, a global leader in data and technology, is reaffirming its commitment to innovation by significantly expanding its Global Innovation Centre (GIC) in Hyderabad. This expansion not only strengthens India’s role in Experian’s global strategy but also highlights the growing significance of Hyderabad as a leading technology hub.

With the expansion, the GIC now spans an impressive 85,000 sq. ft., more than doubling its previous capacity. This move underscores Experian’s growing investment in India’s technology ecosystem, leveraging local expertise to develop cutting-edge solutions in fintech, analytics, identity management, fraud prevention, and decision sciences.

Driving Global Tech Innovation from Hyderabad

The Hyderabad-based GIC has evolved into a vital nerve centre for Experian’s worldwide technology operations. The centre plays a crucial role in cloud migration, artificial intelligence (AI) advancements, product innovation, and process automation. By harnessing India’s strong engineering and technology talent, Experian is enhancing its ability to deliver scalable, data-driven solutions globally.

Manish Jain, Country Managing Director, Experian India, highlighted the importance of this expansion: “India is at the heart of digital transformation, and our continued investment reflects our long-term vision for this rapidly evolving market. The Global Innovation Centre is more than a tech hub—it is a strategic powerhouse that enables us to push the boundaries of innovation and create solutions that have a meaningful global impact.”

Alexander Lintner, CEO of Technology Software Services & Innovation (TSSI) at Experian, reinforced this sentiment, stating: “Innovation is not just about expansion—it is about nurturing ideas that drive transformation. Our Hyderabad centre is a testament to our commitment to fostering disruptive innovation, building world-class products, and scaling cutting-edge solutions globally.”

A Catalyst for Career Growth and Industry Leadership

The expansion is not just about technology; it is also a major boost for talent development in India. With a strong emphasis on fostering innovation and collaboration, the new workspace will create numerous career opportunities for local professionals in data science, system architecture, intelligent automation, and analytics.

Vinu Kurien, Site Lead and Vice President of Experian Technology & Innovation, emphasised the centre’s role in talent development: “The GIC is a hub of excellence, leveraging Hyderabad’s world-class talent to drive global technology advancements. This expansion signifies not only our growth but also our commitment to nurturing an ecosystem of innovation and opportunity.”

A People-First Approach to Innovation

Beyond technological advancements, Experian is focused on cultivating a workplace culture that prioritises employee well-being, collaboration, and professional growth. The GIC has earned multiple accolades, including recognition from Everest Group as a Top Tech Talent 2024 employer and a place among India’s Best Workplaces in IT. These achievements reinforce Experian’s reputation as an employer of choice in the technology sector.

With its latest expansion in Hyderabad, Experian continues to bridge the gap between technology and real-world solutions, driving digital transformation on a global scale while fostering a thriving professional community in India.