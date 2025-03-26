Experience the Cinematic Sound at Home with Newly Launched URBAN’s Harmonic Soundbar 2080

URBAN Smart Wearables, the well-known smart wearable technology brand, has expanded its Home Audio portfolio with the launch of the Harmonic Soundbar 2080. A true 2.1 channel 80 Watt compact Soundbar with wired woofer, this soundbar is engineered to deliver a true cinematic experience at home. Packed with signature 3D panoramic surround sound & powerful bass, this soundbar is the most value for money product in the category.

The Harmonic Soundbar 2080 is designed to be extremely versatile, compact and portable, making it easy to carry, set up, or connect anywhere. Whether you’re upgrading your living room audio, enhancing your gaming setup, or creating an immersive bedroom cinema experience, the Harmonic Soundbar 2080 delivers theatre-like sound with unmatched flexibility.

Paired with a powerful wired subwoofer, this 2.1 channel soundbar offers deep bass, clear highs, and balanced audio, elevating your experience whether you're watching movies, listening to music, or gaming.

This launch is a key milestone in URBAN’s brand ideology of making technology better, compact & customised for Indian needs. This product is developed to be extremely versatile especially keeping in mind the Indian household requirement, making it a go to product for the entire family with different needs. This also marks the brands commitment of making technology accessible to all & bringing the home theatre soundbars to every household.

With Smart Standby Mode, remote control functionality, and versatile connectivity options, the Harmonic Soundbar 2080 integrates effortlessly into any home setup; Smart TVs, gaming consoles, and even mobile devices. Its modern, minimal aesthetic ensures it looks as good as it sounds.

Available at a launch price of ₹6,999, the Harmonic Soundbar 2080 is now accessible through leading e-commerce platforms, URBAN’s official website (gourban.in), and selected offline retail channels.

Speaking about the launch, Aashish Kumbhat, Co-Founder of URBAN, said: "With the launch of the Harmonic Sound Bar 2080 we aim to redefine the home audio experience for Indian households, because we believe technology should be accessible to all. We Indians love our family but with different people, comes different tastes and ears for sound. With Harmonic 2080 we are presenting a perfect blend of superior sound quality, elegant design, advanced features, and versatility in sound. This is a product for everyday needs of the entire family.

Specifications and Features:

● 80W Powerful Bass Sound – Provides deep, immersive, and distortion-free audio, ensuring a room-filling sound experience perfect for movies, music, and gaming.

● Panoramic 3D Surround Sound - Creating a virtual surround sound environment, this soundbar comes equipped to give you theatre like movie experience at home.

● 2.1 Channel Home Theatre System – Offers a well-balanced sound profile with separate audio channels and a dedicated subwoofer, creating a cinematic audio environment.

● Dedicated EQ Modes – Comes with multiple equalizer presets tailored for different content types, allowing users to fine-tune audio for optimal clarity and depth.

● Smart Standby Mode – Automatically switches to an energy-efficient mode when not in use, reducing power consumption while maintaining quick accessibility.

● Wired HD Subwoofers – Designed to deliver rich and powerful low frequencies, enhancing bass depth for a more dramatic and dynamic listening experience.

● Remote Control Function – Enables effortless control over volume, sound modes, and connectivity settings, making it easy to operate from a distance.

● Versatile Connectivity – Supports multiple input options, including Bluetooth, AUX, HDMI ARC and USB, ensuring seamless integration with TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

Price and Availability:

The URBAN Harmonic Soundbar 2080 is now available for purchase at an introductory price of ₹6,999. Consumers can buy it from URBAN’s official website (gourban.in), leading e-commerce platforms, and major retail stores across India. This pricing makes it one of the most competitive offerings in the home audio segment, ensuring that premium sound quality is accessible to a wider audience. With its combination of immersive sound and sleek aesthetics, the Harmonic Soundbar 2080 is designed to elevate home entertainment without breaking the budget.