Explained: What is ExpressVPN, and why is it removing servers from India?

Popular VPN service provider ExpressVPN said it has shut down its operations in India based on new guidelines for VPN service providers. The company announced that it would remove all servers based in India after the Center ordered all VPN providers to store users' real names, IP addresses assigned to them, usage patterns and other identifying data. Notably, the central government's new VPN guidelines will come into effect from June 27, 2022.



What is ExpressVPN?



Known for providing virtual private network service, ExpressVPN is popular among Indian internet users. ExpressVPN, founded 13 years ago in 2009, is owned by Kape Technologies, a UK-based adware platform. ExpressVPN bills itself as a privacy and security tool that encrypts users' web traffic and masks their IP addresses.

The company was founded by former Wharton School students Peter Burchhardt and Dan Pomerantz. Later in 2021, Kape Technologies acquired ExpressVPN, where the parent company added ExpressVPN to its existing portfolio of other VPN services and antivirus solutions, including Private Internet Access, CyberGhost, and ZenMate; antivirus software maker Intego; and other cybersecurity tools.

Internet users should know that ExpressVPN has apps for Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Linux, and routers. It also has a Smart DNS feature called MediaStreamer, to add VPN capabilities to devices that don't support them and a router app, which allows you to configure VPN on a router.

Why is ExpressVPN Closing Operations in India?

In a statement, ExpressVPN said it would remove all India-based VPN servers due to recent guidelines issued by the central government that require VPN providers to store user information for at least five years. However, the company said that Indian users will still be able to connect to VPN servers that will give them Indian IP addresses and access the Internet as if they were located in India.

All about the new VPN guidelines

In April this year, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology's Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) issued a new directive requiring VPN providers to collect and store user data for a period of time maximum of five years. The main reason given for CERT-In is that it requires the ability to investigate possible cyber crimes.

ExpressVPN removes VPN servers in India. Users will still be able to connect to VPN server locations that will give them Indian IP addresses. Read more: https://t.co/JpCWXW1Dcb — ExpressVPN (@expressvpn) June 2, 2022

According to the guidelines, along with VPN providers' data centres, cloud service providers and cryptocurrency exchanges are required to record customer names, ownership patterns, contact information, and why who contracts these services.



CERT-In said the new guidelines would take effect June 27 unless the compliance deadline is extended. The CERT-In, later in the guideline, said that organizations must report data breaches, rogue mobile apps, attacks on server infrastructure, and even illegal access to a user's social media accounts under CERT-in.