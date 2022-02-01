Facebook Messenger to alert you if someone takes your chat screenshot

User privacy and security on Facebook Messenger will soon be much stronger, and this time, it's all about what people do with the chats. Facebook Messenger will soon enable push notifications for users when someone takes screenshots of their chats, just like Snapchat does now. At present, the notification was sent only when someone took a screenshot in "Disappearing Mode". But now this feature will get extended to all chats, including end-to-end encrypted chats. Meta in her official blog posts mentioned, "We think it's important that you are able to use encrypted chats and feel safe, so we want to keep you informed if anyone takes screenshots of your disappearing messages." Once this feature is implemented, users will receive an alert notification whenever someone takes a screenshot of their chats.

Facebook Messenger will have a few more features

In addition, Meta is also introducing a bunch of other features for Facebook Messenger users to make it more secure. Messenger will get features like end-to-end encrypted group chats and calls on Messenger, which is also known as 'Secret Chat'. E2E encryption means that these chats cannot be read by any other third party, including Facebook. Meta-owned WhatsApp also offers this E2E encryption feature.

Facebook Messenger will also introduce a typing prompt for encrypted 1:1 and group chats. Apart from these, Messenger GIFs and stickers are now being rolled out for a more feature-rich chat experience in end-to-end encrypted chats. Users can now tap and hold on to a message to bring up reaction emojis to react to the message. They can also double-tap a message to like it.

Users can also reply to specific messages in these chats by long pressing or swiping to reply to that message. Additionally, users will also be able to forward a message by long-pressing and clicking an option for it.

These features are already available in Meta's proprietary photo-sharing app, Instagram Direct Messages. However, some of these features are also expected to come to WhatsApp this year, while some are already available.

Some more features Facebook Messenger will get are the option to edit videos before sending, saving media, and a verified badge to help users identify authentic accounts. It should be noted that these features are only available in the latest version of the application.