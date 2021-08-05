Facebook streamlines settings page on mobile devices

Facebook is optimizing the settings page on mobile devices with a new redesign that will roll out from Wednesday. Visually, the new layout looks a lot less cluttered and the individual settings don't have descriptions, which means you'll see more on the page at once.



Facebook has also changed the organization of the settings. The company has reduced the number of categories for settings and renamed them, according to a blog post, so you will now see six categories of settings: Account, Preferences, Audience and Visibility, Permissions, Your Information and Community Standards and Legal Policies. Some settings have also been relocated to be related, Facebook says.

You will be able to see the new look on Android, iOS, mobile web and Facebook Lite. You may already have the redesign - I just checked the Facebook app on my iPhone 12 Mini and it loaded. It was also present on the mobile web for me.