FAU-G now available for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch users

Two months after its release on Android, FAU-G is now available on iOS. iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch can directly download and play FAU-G. The game is around 600MB in size and compatible with iOS 10.0 or later and iPadOS 10.0 or later.

FAU-G is free to play on Android and iOS but has in-app purchases for coins that start at ₹ 89 and go up to ₹ 3,599. FAU-G has a history theme and currently only has a short campaign titled "Galwan Valley Stories". Here, players have to fight enemies and cover all checkpoints within the allotted time. The game has been confirmed to have Team Deathmatch mode and Free for All mode soon.

In Team Deathmatch mode, players will be able to team up with friends and engage in battles as a squad. It will have two teams with five players each, and there could be a new map for players to face off.

ABOUT FAU-G

FAU-G, which stands for "Fearless and United Guards", has been developed by Bengaluru-based nCore Games, owned by Vishal Gondal, who also runs GOQII. Considered the alternative to PUBG Mobile India, FAU-G quickly rose to prominence by becoming the best free mobile game on the Google Play Store within just two days of its launch. nCore Games also said that FAU-G had five million downloads in the first 24 hours of its release. Popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also endorses the game.