February 8 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on February 8, 2022. Let's begin...

Vijay Sales Announces "Share the Love with Apple at Vijay Sales" Campaign

Vijay Sales announces "Share the Love with Apple at Vijay Sales" campaign; Get the iPhone 13 at just Rs. 57,561 & irresistible deals on other Apple products starting from 8th February at its Vijay Sales eCommerce and retail stores.

Dyson Hair Science

Dyson is dedicated to understanding the science of hair – it is the very foundation underpinning all our beauty technology. We have been researching the science of hair for a decade, investing over £100m into global hair laboratories across the world and employing thousands of hair scientists, engineers, and professionals to glean new insights into hair profiles globally.

Safe Internet Day - Acronis shares recommendations to stay safe online

Modern cyberattacks, data leaks, and ransomware outbreaks have all revealed the same thing: cybersecurity is failing. This failure is the result of weak technologies and human mistakes caused by clever social engineering.

Enjoy upto 50 hours of non-stop music with UBON newly launched 'Rock Series' Neckband CL-3880

The all-new wireless Neckband provides long-lasting playtime, magnetic switch control, rechargeable battery with crystal clear sound quality. UBON, India's leading Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand has launched its new CL – 3880 ROCK SERIES Wireless Neckband.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 to track your sleep with cartoon animals

Samsung may not launch a new smartwatch at its Unpacked event this week, if you were expecting a Google Assistant update, it's "coming soon". Galaxy Watch 4 users will also get a 30-day trial of the app.

Peter Thiel to step down from the Meta board

Venture capitalist Peter Thiel will step down from his long-standing position on the board of Meta (formerly Facebook). According to reports, he is focusing on politics.

Now Signal allows changing your number without deleting your chat

Signal is now rolling out a new feature that allows users to change phone numbers on their accounts without losing their existing chats, groups, and messages within the secure messaging app.