Enjoy upto 50 hours of non stop music with UBON newly launched 'Rock Series' Neckband CL-3880

The all-new wireless Neckband provides long-lasting playtime, magnetic switch control, rechargeable battery with crystal clear sound quality.

UBON, India's leading Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand has launched its new CL – 3880 ROCK SERIES Wireless Neckband. The neckband claims battery life of up to 50 hours non stop playtime on a single charge along with an exhilarating HD audio quality. The UBON wireless neckband comes with a standby life of 500 hours with TF Card Support. The earbuds come with a 'magnetic instant connection' feature that basically turns the earphones on when you separate the magnetic earbuds. Separating the earbuds also turns on pairing automatically and if the earbuds are already paired with a device, this action will pair them automatically. This 'value for money' magnetic sports wireless neckband will be available at an affordable retail price of INR 3,599.



As people are constantly keeping a check on their fitness level, UBON ROCK SERIES Wireless Neckband is light-weight, comfortable fit and sporty design neckband is an ideal workout companion, as consumers would not have to worry about tangling wires or dropping earbuds. The magnetic power of this neckband builds a better support in all circumstances, avoiding the product from any further damage. It also provides passive isolation as it successfully eliminates ambient noises along with a built-in-mic facility for call connectivity. While listening to music, consumers will be able to experience the real music. It will allow users to enjoy richer and dynamic music without any disturbance. The ergonomically-friendly UBON CL – 3880 Wireless Neckband features Bluetooth v5.0 and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. Besides, it is a type-C interface.

Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Mandeep Arora, Managing Director, UBON said "We are extremely excited to introduce the comfortable to wear & crystal clear to hear sporty neckband. It is rightly fit for the unstoppable consumers who want to move ahead with the sporty design. CL – 3880 ROCK SERIES latest wireless technology offers magnetic switch functioning earbuds with a long duration of a playtime backup while providing the consumers with a comfort factor. With this launch, we aim to bring a new wave of immersive audio experience for all our customers."

Available with a 6- month warranty, UBON CL – 3880 ROCK SERIES Wireless Neckband are available at all major e-commerce platforms and offline stores all over India.

About UBON

Incorporated in the year 1999, UBON headquartered in Delhi, is India's leading Gadget Accessory & Consumer Electronics brand that addresses the need for 'Connected Consumers' and 'People on the go'. With the proper R&D and the right use of technology, the brand offers products such as Bluetooth Speakers & Headphones, Earphones, Chargers, Cables & more than 125 accessories. UBON has also been awarded "the most promising brand of the year by The Economic Times in 2019.