Five Essential Gadgets, Which You Must Own to Fight Covid-19 Effectively

During pandemic, several new gadgets are flooded in the market; here we have listed five essential gadgets, which you must own during the Covid-19, so that you can fight the disease effectively.













Oximeter: Low Oxygen levels are one of the top indicators of Covid-19; hence if you are able to find out early, you will be able to treat yourself faster. The pulse oximeter is non-invasive, it is painless method and this device is presently available at Rs.500 to Rs.1000. The pulse oximeter would simply beam rays consisting of different lights through your finger and you would be able to check as to how much oxygen, your blood is carrying at the end of your body.













Infrared thermometer: You must have this device handy, you can test the temperature of the person visiting; if the individual has a high temperature, deny their entry politely and wash and sanitize your hands properly.













UV light Sanitizer bar: These can be brought around Rs.1000 to 2,000. They are simple sticks having UV light attached to it, at one end. All you need to do is, turn them on and point them at the object you wish to sanitize and then bath them in the UV-C light, so that it can kill all germs present within few seconds.















UV Light Sanitizer Box: The UV light Sanitizer box is works on a similar mechanism as the UV light Sanitizer bar. However, unlike the specific spots, it bathes the product which has been put inside it with UV-light within a few seconds; it is able to kill the germs. Numerous sanitizer boxes are available in the market, and its price is around 2,000 to 4,000. And we find many of them come along with ozone disinfectant.













Electric Sanitizer Dispenser: You must have an electric sanitizer dispenser installed at your home, so that if any one visiting your home, they can place their hands below it and sanitize and then they can enter your home.

