Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Samsung Teases Galaxy S24 2025 Edition Ahead of Mega Festive Sale

Flipkart has officially revealed the dates for its biggest annual shopping event, the Big Billion Days Sale 2025, starting September 23. Known for offering blockbuster deals and exciting product launches, this year’s edition promises to be no different. Among the biggest highlights is Samsung’s announcement of the Galaxy S24 2025 edition, a device being positioned as a star attraction for Indian consumers during the festive season.

The upcoming Samsung flagship recently appeared on a dedicated Flipkart microsite marked with a “Coming Soon” teaser, sparking anticipation ahead of the sale. Unlike a routine refresh, the 2025 edition of the Galaxy S24 will bring significant upgrades. Samsung has confirmed that while the Galaxy S24+ will continue with the Exynos chipset in India, the standard Galaxy S24 2025 edition will run on a Snapdragon processor, delivering the performance boost that fans have long been waiting for.

Face-off with Apple iPhone 17 Series

The excitement around Flipkart’s sale is heightened by Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series launch on September 9. With the Big Billion Days Sale following just days later, industry watchers expect Flipkart to spotlight the new iPhones as part of its promotions, setting the stage for a festive season face-off between Samsung’s Galaxy S24 2025 edition and Apple’s latest lineup.

Samsung isn’t stopping with the Galaxy S24 either. Its festive portfolio also includes the recently introduced Galaxy S25 FE, powered by the Exynos 2400, along with the Galaxy Tab S11 series that comes loaded with Galaxy AI features. These products, combined with the S24 2025 edition, form the backbone of Samsung’s partnership with Flipkart during the high-stakes shopping event.

Flipkart’s Big Discounts and Exclusive Benefits

Flipkart has promised heavy discounts across a wide range of categories including smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and smart TVs. While the duration of the sale has not yet been disclosed, early signs point to aggressive pricing strategies and bank partnerships.

Customers using Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards will be able to avail a 10 per cent instant discount on eligible purchases. In addition, Flipkart has teased “double discounts” on select big-ticket electronics and appliances.

As in past years, Flipkart Plus and Black members are expected to get early access to the deals. Last year, Plus members were offered a full day’s head start, and industry insiders believe a similar perk is likely to be repeated.

Other Flagship Deals

While Samsung’s Galaxy S24 2025 edition is set to take center stage, Flipkart has also lined up steep offers on iPhone 16, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, and other flagship smartphones. Consumers can also expect deals on wearables, audio accessories like the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS, Intel-powered laptops, smart televisions, washing machines, and more.

With festive demand peaking in India during this period, the Big Billion Days 2025 sale is shaping up to be a showdown between top tech brands, giving shoppers a chance to upgrade their gadgets at some of the best prices of the year.