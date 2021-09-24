Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Poco X3 Pro, Motorola smartphones Prices slashed

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: In what will interest many buyers, Poco X3 Pro, Moto G40 Fusion prices have been lowered for Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. So if you have plans to buy a new smartphone, this might be the right opportunity. Flipkart's annual sale will offer some of the biggest discounts on the most popular smartphone models. Flipkart has yet to reveal all the details about the smartphone deals, but it has started to reveal the deals one by one.



Till now, two of the most lucrative offerings are available on the Poco X3 Pro and a pair of Motorola smartphones. You can save a lot of money if you choose between these models. Flipkart has yet to reveal the deal on the iPhone models from Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Poco and Xiaomi.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale offers until September 24

Poco X3 Pro Price: The Poco X3 Pro is getting a massive discount on the Flipkart sale. This high-performance phone will be available at a discount of ₹ 2,000. Therefore, the base version will be available at a price of ₹ 16,999. Flipkart has yet to reveal the price of the top-tier model with 8GB of RAM.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Price: The recently launched Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available at a discounted price of ₹ 19,999 for the base model. The smartphone is generally available at a price of ₹ 21,649 for the basic version with 6GB of RAM. The 8GB RAM model costs ₹ 22,999.

Motorola G40 Fusion Price: The Moto G40 Fusion will be available at a starting price of ₹ 12,999 during the Flipkart sale. This is probably the price of the base version with 4GB of RAM. The G40 Fusion is typically priced at ₹ 14,649 on Flipkart.

Moto G60 Price: The Moto G60 is also available at a discounted price of ₹ 15,999 during the Flipkart sale. The phone is generally sold at a price of ₹ 18,149. This model comes with a 108-megapixel camera, a 120Hz screen, a 6000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 720G chipset.

Asus ROG Phone 3 Price: The Asus ROG Phone 3, which was the company's flagship offering in India last year, is available at a price of ₹ 34,999. The ROG Phone 3 is a complete gaming phone with dedicated features and specifications.